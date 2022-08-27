Football Waubonsie Valley vs. Oswego East 08.26.22

Waubonsie Valley football opens up the season at Oswego East where the Wolves take down the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

High school football is back. Waubonsie Valley football opens up its 2022 campaign at Oswego East. Last year’s matchup between these two ended in a 17-7 win for the Wolves.

First Quarter

We start this game 4 minutes in with Oswego East’s offense. Tre Jones rolls out then fires downfield to find Michael Polubinski in the end zone for the 40-yard touchdown. They’re up early on in this one.

Three minutes to go in the first and it’s Jones again, but this time he gets taken down by Warrior Julian Johnson forcing the Wolves to punt.

Luke Elsea’s under center for Waubonsie, but his pass is picked off by Zachary Polubinski who runs 37 yards for the pick 6 extending East’s lead to 14-0 going into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

Warriors on offense five minutes into the second quarter and Luke Elsea fires downfield to find Julian Johnson for a huge catch in double coverage.

WV on fourth down at the 12-yard line. Luke Elsea scrambles out of the pocket, but he gets taken down by Max Schwertly. That’s a turnover on downs.

Third Quarter

Green and gold start the second half with the ball. Luke Elsea passes off to Tyler Threat who gets a great block and runs down the sidelines for the 74-yard touchdown. What a play by the junior to cut the score in half.

Fourth Quarter

Final quarter and Tre Jones hands it off to Oshobi Odior who fights his way for a gain of 15.

They turn that big gain into points. Jones decides to keep the ball himself on the option and runs it in for the touchdown. 21-7 Oswego East with 9:53 left in the game.

Next possession for the Warriors and nothing is going Luke Elsea’s way tonight as his pass is tipped into the hands of Juni Almedia.

Once again, the Wolves take advantage. Jones hands off to Tyler Bibbs who weaves his way through traffic into the end zone extending the lead to 28-7.

Bibbs finishes off the game for the Wolves by showing off his speed scoring a 50-yard touchdown. With that, Oswego East takes down Waubonsie Valley by a score of 35-7 in the opening game of the season.

