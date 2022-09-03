Football Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Neuqua Valley 09.02.22

Neuqua Valley football plays host to Wheaton Warrenville South in its home opener where the Wildcats fall in a heartbreaker to the Tigers. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Neuqua Valley High School where the Wildcats host their first home game of the season. They play host to the Tigers of Wheaton Warrenville South. Neuqua Valley football is coming off a big win versus Oswego while the Tigers are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Simeon.

First Quarter

The Wildcats set the tone early in this one. Peyton Kuhl is shot out of a cannon on this play as he forces the Tigers to punt early in the 1st quarter.

Both teams are struggling to get anything going early in this one until the Wildcats commit a big blunder on special teams. They accidentally touch the ball, which allows the Tigers to pounce on it giving them good field position.

Second Quarter

Neuqua’s defense continues to make big stops as they are able to get the ball back to its offense and finally, they start making plays. Mark Mennecke finds Grant Larkin for a big gain.

With just 10 seconds left in the half, the Wildcats look to score. Mennecke makes an amazing play scrambling and diving to the end zone. However, he suffers a leg injury on the play. Huge blow to the Wildcats as they lose their starting QB going into halftime.

Third Quarter

Late in the 3rd quarter, Wheaton Warrenville South is still in search of a big play on offense, and they get one. Luca Carbonaro finds Daijion Rileyon on a screen pass and he takes it to the house. Just like that, it’s a tie game at 7-7.

Fourth Quarter

Neither team gets anywhere on offense until the final minute of the game where junior backup quarterback Ryan Mohler finds Grant Larkin for a huge play to get the Wildcats to the Tiger’s 40 with 30 seconds left.

Overtime

The Tigers step up on defense, however. On 4th down, Mohler’s pass finds Miles Miskel but he is unable to get a foot in after an amazing effort. We’re going to overtime tied at 7.

The Tigers start with the ball, but the Wildcats get a huge stop to hold them to a field goal attempt.

The field goal is good, and the Tigers take a 10-7 lead.

It’s the Wildcats turn to respond, but on second down, disaster strikes. The ball finds the turf on a pitch play and Wheaton Warrenville South falls on it to seal the game. A heartbreaking ending for NV as they fall to the Tigers 10-7.

