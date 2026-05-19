Geneva defeats The Valley boys Lacrosse to open sectional play

It’s win-or-go-home as we open boys lacrosse playoff action. This evening, the Geneva Vikings host The Valley Co-Op. Geneva looks to shake off its recent struggles, entering tonight’s contest off a loss to Wheaton North, and earn a playoff victory in front of its home crowd. The Valley also looks to turn the momentum, coming off a two-point loss against Downers Grove South to conclude the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a tight contest through halftime

Early in the contest, Geneva attempts a shot, but goalie Dylan Wuthenow saves it for the Valley. His save would lead to a Ben Seago goal for the first score of the evening.

Matt Merchant joins in on the scoring as he secures the loose ball and scores on the empty net, putting The Valley up 2-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Valley offense remains relentless as Mason Springer attacks the Vikings’ defense before scoring, keeping the momentum going for a 3-0 lead.

However, the Vikings don’t go down easily as Nolan Shockey secures a buzzer-beating goal to get Geneva on the board. The Valley leads 3-1 to close the first.

The Valley offense picks up where it left off as senior Jacob Morgan secures the opening goal of the second to push the lead back to three goals.

Geneva looks for a response and gets one as Kai Costello secures a goal for the Vikings to spark a scoring run.

As the second quarter progresses, Shockey adds a pair of goals for the home team before the Vikings get a goal from Joe Padgett. Geneva gains its first lead of the night, up 5-4 as the second quarter winds down.

But Seago would answer the call for The Valley as he secures a goal, evening the score at five, going into halftime.

Geneva wins a thriller

The Valley offense stays poised to open the third, working nice ball movement as Seago locates Alex Wohlfahrt for the goal. The Valley is back out in front 6-5.

Geneva responds with a goal of their own as Padgett connects again with The Valley net to even the score.

Merchant continues to impress with his offense as he secures a fading goal for the Valley. Geneva would respond with a goal of their own as we remain tied at seven entering the fourth.

Entering the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the defense has been elite for both teams throughout the quarter. But with time dwindling, Geneva Weston Crosetti puts his team in front with the goal.

Last opportunity for The Valley to force overtime, but the shot attempt is no good. Geneva holds on, shutting out the Valley throughout the final quarter to win an 8-7 instant classic. The Vikings advance to face the number one seed, Downers Grove Co-Op.

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