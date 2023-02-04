Geneva girls gymnastics shines at home regional

Naperville Central’s Gabi Tapia advances to sectionals individually on the balance beam and uneven bars in the Geneva regional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Naperville Central girls gymnastics team is competing in the Geneva regional. The Redhawks are coming off a fourth place DVC tournament finish and look to advance into the sectional round.

Two Vikings finish in the top three on the vault

We begin the night on the vault with Geneva’s Reese Lackey who pulls off a roundoff into a back tuck. The score of 9.05 is tied for second-best on the night.

Riverside-Brookfield’s Lia Christiansen is running up the floor and she does a roundoff into a back pike. Her score is identical to Lackey.

Finishing up on the vault is Sadie Karlson. Her run up the runway leads to a great technique on the vault and an amazing landing. She finishes with a 9.55 to win the event.

Redhawk Gabi Tapia advances to sectionals on uneven parallel bar

Moving on to the uneven parallel bars, Redhawk Gabi Tapia is able to propel herself up and make the clean transition to the other bar. She prepares for her dismount and lands it well. Tapia’s score of 8.32 gets her to sectionals.

Karlson transitions nicely to the top bar before making her way back down to the bottom. Once back on top, she shows her composure and pulls off a pretty double back tuck. The senior’s score of 9.175 tops all competitors.

Vikings sweep top three on balance beam; Tapia advances solo

To the balance beam we go and up first is Redhawk senior Betty Smith. She lands a cartwheel and a roundoff before finishing with a backflip off the beam. Smith finishes with a personal best in her last meet as a Redhawk.

The best score of the night on the beam goes to Geneva’s Brooke Lussnig with a score of 9.3. She pulls off an impressive dismount with the back handspring into a twist, which gets her teammates excited.

Gabi Tapia has already advanced to sectionals on the uneven bars and looks to do it again on the beam. On the dismount, she lands a nice front tuck. She advances to sectionals with a 8.2.

Geneva snags the top four floor scores

Finishing up the night on the floor exercise, it’s all Geneva as they finished in the top four spots. Sadie Karlson shows off her athleticism and grabs the second place finish on the floor and second place all-around.

First place goes to freshman Reese Lackey with a score of 9.45. She had an impressive night in total, as she finished in third place in the all-around.

Brooke Lusnig finishes as the top all-around gymnast and Geneva wins the regional. Tapia advances to sectionals individually in the uneven bars and balance beam.

