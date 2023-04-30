Genevieve Gonzales dives for the catch in the infield

For the Play of the Week, Genevieve Gonzales lays out for a pretty defensive play. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central softball takes the lead in the fourth inning and doesn’t look back in road victory over Metea Valley.

Avery Hayward pops it up in the infield and Genevieve Gonzales dives to make a terrific catch while evading a collision with her teammate. A great effort by the junior being able to hang on as she hit the grass.

Reese Valha is up to bat as she hits this ball out to right field with Kendall Lenz making the catch. The Redhawks start their week off with an 8-2 win over the Mustangs.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

