Georgia Riley nearly records hole in one for Naperville North golf

Let’s head to Springbrook Golf Course for the Girls Play of The Week, where Georgia Riley and Naperville North face Waubonsie Valley. Riley is coming off a birdie at hole four and is looking to keep her great round going. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Georgia Riley comes up a foot away from a hole-in-one for Naperville North girls golf

On the par three, seventh hole, Riley sticks her tee shot just below the flag and the ball stops right before the cup. She nearly records the hole-in-one and taps in the birdie putt. Riley and Addy Ciganek celebrate with the birdie dance, as Riley records the lowest round score of 38.

