Girls Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 12.15.22

Neuqua Valley girls basketball faces Metea Valley in DVC action where the Wildcats capture a road victory over the Mustangs.

We got DVC action at Metea Valley where the Mustangs welcome Neuqua Valley girls basketball in hopes of their first conference victory. Meanwhile, the Wildcats could remain undefeated in conference with a win against their DVC foe.

First Quarter

In the early going, Raina Penttila finds Sreehi Duggirala cutting backdoor and she finsihes in traffic. It’s 5-5 after 3 minutes of action.

On the other end, Nalia Clifford catches the pass in the paint, manuevers through the defense and gets the hoop and the harm. Her successful free throw puts the Wildcats on top 12-7.

Just a minute later, Clifford is wide open at the top of the key and she drains the three pointer. This one extends the lead to 10.

Now with some momentum, Caitlin Washington leads the Wildcats in transition and finishes with a smooth runner off the glass. Immediately after the bucket, Washington hangs out in the backcourt and applies full court pressure on the ball handler. She’s able to wrestle it away and complete the play with a finger roll. Neuqua is on a 11-0 run and forces a timeout with a 21-7 lead.

After the timeout, the Mustangs are looking for a spark. Duggirala snags the offensive board, misses the lay in, but Jamie Nosek is there to convert on the third attempt at the rim. It’s 21-11 at the end of the 1st.

Second Quarter

Now in the second quarter, Kylee Norkus jumps the passing lane and speeds by the defense for another lay up. The Wildcats now hold a 12-point lead midway through the second.

Now facing a sizable deficit, Lucy Burk penetrates into the paint and sends a slick bounce pass to Nosek who converts on the layup. Metea is down 31-13.

Back on the other end, Caitlin Washington uses the screen to get by the defense and then finds Michayla Stone on the roll to lay it in. Wildcats go up by 19.

At the end of the half, the Wildcats swing the ball around and it winds up in Ellie Wisner’s hands as she sinks the jump shot just before the buzzer. Neuqua heads into the half with a 39-18 lead.

Third Quarter

The Wildcats continue their dominance in the second half. Washington on the fastbreak and she connects with Tia Poulakidas in the middle of the lane for the transition bucket. Neuqua goes on to capture a 65-32 road victory over Metea.

