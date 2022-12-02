Girls Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 12.01.22

Neuqua Valley girls basketball takes on Naperville North where the Wildcats hand the Huskies their first DVC loss since 2018. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Former Neuqua Valley Wildcat and current Northwestern Wildcat wide receiver Donny Navarro on hand to watch his sister Zoe and her Wildcats face Peyton Fenner and the Naperville North Huskies.

First Quarter

Early on, Tia Poulakidas working on Abby Homan. She crosses over and hits the short jumper for the first basket of the game.

Naperville North had some key players leave the program, but returned plenty of experience including Fenner who weaves her way through the defense for the layup on the fast break. It’s a 2-2 game.

Second Quarter

Moving to the second quarter, Gabrielle Panek stops her dribble and swings it over to Fenner who fires and drills the 3-pointer.

Zoe Navarro looks and finds Kylee Norkus off the inbound who hits the the mid-range jumper to put Neuqua Valley girls basketball up 16-13.

Good to see Cailtin Washington back on the floor and healthy as she comes off the Poulakidas screen, splits the defense, and puts in the easy two. They lead 22-17 at halftime.

Third Quarter

In the third, Abby Homan passes to Abby Drendel. The defense leaves her wide open and she makes them pay with a trey.

Fourth Quarter

We head to an intense fourth quarter. It’s a give and go between Norkus and Poulakidas as Norkus steps up for three and buries it to put Neuqua up by four.

Drendel sets up Homan with a nice pass and Homan finishes for two to cut the lead to two with less than five minutes left.

Now with less than a minute to go, Poulakidas is at the line in a tie game…..and she gives the Wildcats the lead. Big time free throw from the senior.

In the final possession and still at a one-point game, Drendel looks to win it for the Huskies….but she leaves it short and Neuqua Valley hands Naperville North its first DVC loss in four years.

