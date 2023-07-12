Girls Bowling Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 12.01.22

The first DVC girls bowling matchup of the season is upon us at Parkside Lanes with Neuqua Valley hosting Naperville North. Both teams replacing some lost talent to graduation, but have several key returners ready to deliver as the new year begins.

Game One

The very first frame for the Huskies ends with an impressive five pin spare from Ellie Child, who is fired up by the result.

Anna Child then steps to the line and delivers a strike for the blue and orange. Her best score is a 138 in game two.

First strike of the conference season for Neuqua Valley comes from returning bowler Khushi Patel, who finishes with the second-best series on the team with a 360.

Chanel Edwards does a great job in her opening game for the blue and gold and finds a strike here to help her team.

Game Two

Bella Cann looking for a two-pin spare here in game two and the Wildcat picks it up to add to her tally.

Michelle Baek is new to varsity for Naperville North this season, but she looks right at home with this strike.

Ellie Connor up next for the Huskies. She uses the reverse hook technique with her ball spinning from left to right despite being right-handed. A 375 is the third-best series overall so clearly it works for her.

Game Three

Surina Merai bowling for Neuqua and she gets better and better as the day goes along, improving her score each game, capped off by a 117 in game three.

The top bowler for NV is Elham Isa who gets the strike here after taking big steps forward throughout last season and looks to continue that progress in her senior campaign.

One of the top returners for Naperville North is Ava Weishaar. She ends on a great note with a 176 in game three and rolls a 439 series, tops on the day for any bowler.

Another new Huskie on varsity is Lois Baek. She gets red hot to finish her day with four consecutive strikes. That leads to a 177 game three, the best round of the match and a 410 series. Naperville North takes the team win to start the DVC season by a little over 400 pins.