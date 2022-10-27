Girls Cross Country Hinsdale Central 3A Regional 10.22.22

The girls cross country 3A IHSA regional final is here as Hinsdale Central plays host at Katherine Legge Park on a beautiful Saturday morning. 11 teams will be competing to get into the top six spots in the final standings today and qualify for the Waubonsie Valley sectional. The DVC Champion Naperville North Huskies are going for another regional title while the ESCC champion Benet Academy Redwings look to make a strong statement.

Start of the Race

At the start of the race, we have Naperville Central’s Liv Phillips gets out in front of the pack early as she often does. Her teammate Kate Tueting is close along with Naperville North’s Julie Piot and Benet Academy senior Louisa Diamond.

First Mile of Race

In the first mile, Liv Phillips remains ahead of the pack. Kate Tueting is not far behind. Naperville North’s Julie Piot, Shania Tandon, Rianna Tandon and Logan Brennan remain close to the leaders. Benet Academy’s Louisa Diamond is within striking distance. Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Fischer and Catie McCabe are within the top ten and remain in contention for the top spot. Gretchen Leland from Neuqua and Lily Baibak from Waubonsie also in the hunt for the top ten. Other Redhawk runners Addison George and Becca Liaw are helping their team’s case. Benet in contention for a team sectional spot with Deliliah Helenhouse, and freshmen Keira Jenke, and Harper Good running well in their first regional. Metea Valley also battling behind Zoe Kirkman, Maya Hall, Brooke Horning, Gianna Canek and Taylor Poces-Bell.

Second Mile of Race

As we approach mile 2, Benet Academy’s Louisa Diamond is now just ahead of Sarah Fischer from Hinsdale Central as they go up the hill. Naperville North’s Logan Brennan is in third followed by Liv Phillips who is in 4th place. Hinsdale Central’s Catie McCabe is in 5th and Naperville North’s Shania Tandon and Julie Piot remain close.

Final Stretch

As we approach the final lap of this race, Louisa Diamond maintains her narrow lead against Sarah Fischer. Can Diamond hang on for the victory?

Race Finish

Indeed she does and the Redwing wins the IHSA Regional meet with a time of 17:46 for Benet Academy. Sarah Fischer crosses the line in second place. Naperville North’s Logan Brennan ends the day in third and DVC champion Liv Phillips gets 4th place. Naperville North wins the Regional meet title thanks to five Huskies finishing in the top ten including Shania and Rianna Tandon, Julie Piot and Lexi Pera. Naperville Central is in second, Hinsdale Central is in 3rd, Batavia in 4th. Benet Academy and Metea Valley get the final two team spots to qualify for sectionals next weekend. Neuqua Valley sending Olivia Dalson, Elizabeth Hall and Gretchen Leland while Waubonsie sophomore Lily Baibak will run on her home course next week as well.

Full results of the race can be found HERE!