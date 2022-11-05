Girls Diving Metea Valley Sectional Meet 11.05.22

The girls diving sectional meet takes place at Metea Valley High School where Katie Malm is able to secure first place in the meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the girls diving sectional meet taking place at Metea Valley High School. Naperville Central coach Mike Adams and his team are ready to compete for a state spot as well as our four other DVC schools including the host Mustangs.

Waubonsie Valley

We begin with Ruby Rodriguez from Waubonsie Valley who executes a reverse somersault pike. She finished her day with a score of 211.35.

Naperville North

Next up is Katie Doran of Naperville North and she pulls off a back dive straight. She had the highest total score for the Huskies with a 288.65.

Naperville Central

Naperville Central’s Emma O’Malley is up and she performs a back dive tuck. She claimed the top score for the Redhawks with 296.95.

Metea Valley

Now we have Emily Thompson from Metea Valley doing a back somersault and a twist. That helps her secure a score of 338.65 on the day.

The best score for Metea was from Bridget Anderson. This inward somersault tuck would aid a top 5 finish for the Mustang with a score of 351.95.

Final Round

Plainfield’s Ava Weibye enjoyed an impressive day. She pulls off a reverse somersault 1 1/2 twist free and finishes in the top two, qualifying for state with a 401.5.

Xara Gin from Neuqua Valley is next and she performs a 1 1/2 somersault twist free. She ended up placing third with 390.4.

Last but not least we have Katie Malm of the Oswego Co-Op. A reverse 1 1/2 somersault tuck helps her score a 425.8, qualify for state, and win the sectional. Grace Weisse from West Aurora takes fourth with Anderson in fifth.

