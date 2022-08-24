Girls Golf Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 08.23.22

On a sunny and windy day we got a cross town classic at Naper brook golf course. Naperville Central and Naperville North get set to tee off in battle in teams looking for their first conference win of the season. This Highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 1

We start with North’s Sarah Sanek looking for a birdie but she just comes up short. She still starts out even with a par and leads the way with a 43.

Up next is teammate Ella Bernier getting her ball out of the grass, but the tap is so good it rolls in for the par. That’s one way to start off your outing.

Here’s Georgia Riley getting a nice chip on to the green. She gets a 46 on the day, fourth best score for the dogs.

Hole 4

To the fourth hole. Here is Poppy Marusin from Central putting her ball right on the spot and scores a 56 on the day.

Now teammate Bella Guzman also gets a nice drive to the green as her ball bounces into your picture.

Here’s Bernier again going for another long par and she got it. Talk about great concentration because that’s not easy to do from that far.

Hole 6

Bela Guzman pars her putt on hole 6 and leads Central with a score of 50.

Erica Lei also hops in on the excitement. She gets a nice hit from the fairway and pars in to finish the hole. Lei scores a 44.

Hole 9

Let’s wrap up up on Hole 9 with guess who? Ella Bernier who as we saw pars it in as she the rest of her Husky teammates take it over Central.

