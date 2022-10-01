Girls Golf Plainfield North 2A Regional 09.29.22

The girls golf 2A regional is at White Tail Ridge in Yorkville where Hinsdale Central wins with the best score of any team in the state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We head out to White Tail Ridge and Plainfield North hosts one of the girls golf 2A regional in Yorkville. Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley among the 12 hopeful teams looking to advance to sectionals. The top three teams will be moving on together.

Golfers Take Advantage of Short 4th Hole

On the par 3 4th hole, Hannah Lee from Waubonsie is chipping her second shot on the short fringe surrounding the large green. She gets her ball within two feet, setting up a par. The freshman playing well in her first regional by shooting an 87.

Hinsdale Central is one of the clear favorites to raise the regional plaque. Here is Sarah Thornton who makes this par putt look easy. The Red Devil with a brilliant round of 68, which somehow is not even the best score on her own team!

Still on the 4th hole. Waubonsie Valley senior Lily Riley hits her tee shot over the water and lands on the green. A nice shot, but not as impressive as teammate Ayana Patel, who got a hole in one on the 17th hole! The senior shoots an 88, Lily Riley makes par and a 91 on the day.

Golfers Continue to Enjoy Par 3 Holes at Number 7

Over to another par 3, the 7th hole where Maddy Coffey lines one right on target. A great shot that settles pin high. The Wildcat then delivers on her birdie putt as part of a strong round of 75 for the blue and gold.

Neuqua Valley enjoying this 7th hole as junior Rebecca Wu drives onto the green as well. She is able to two putt for par as part of a round of 78, one of the top 12 overall scores in the regional.

Katelin Hong Advances to Sectional Round

Over to the 18th hole and Katelin Hong from the Oswego/Oswego East co-op sinks this put to punch her ticket to sectionals as an individual with a 79.

Meadow Rolence Finishes Her Day with a Par

Waubonsie Valley hanging on to the third and final team sectional spot. Meadow Rolence lending a hand with this par that drops in the cup on the 9th hole to end her day.

Top Golfers Doing Damage on 4th Hole

Back to the 4th hole where Waubonsie junior Kelly Cong is chipping just off the green. The Warrior drops her shot within tap in range. The par helps Cong to a score of 74, best on the team as Waubonsie Valley is moving on to sectionals with a team score of 340.

More from Hinsdale Central who is just running away with the team championship. Elyssa Abdullah with a nice chip to set up par. Abdullah is the individual champion with an impressive score of 67.

Neuqua Valley is also moving on to sectionals as a team for a 9th year in a row with a school record score of 305. The Cats are led by Sophie Lagman with a two under, 70. Lagman with another top 3 finish after a DVC runner up performance last week. No Red Devil golfer had a score higher than an 81, so of course Hinsdale Central wins the regional with a 281, the best score of any team in the state in the regional round.

