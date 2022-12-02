Girls Gymnastics Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 12.01.22

It’s time for the girls gymnastics season and what’s a better way to start the season then with a crosstown clash. Naperville Central starts their season against Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Vault

Starting on the vault with a Huskie in Chloe Smith as she comes down the runway, does a half twist, and sticks the landing getting her a score of 8.05.

Next up on the runway is Redhawk Harley Sambrooks who does a similar vault to Smith. Sambrooks gets a team high score of 8.15.

Naperville North’s best vaulter on the night was Kate Ahlfeld who finishes off the event with a score of 8.15.

The best vaulter of the meet is Naperville Central’s Alana Williams who brings in a score of 8.3 helping the RedHawks win the vault event by .1.

Uneven Bars

Moving onto the uneven bars with North’s Erin Arnold as she has a clean transition to the top bar. She has an even better landing giving her a team high score of 7.65.

Balance Beam

The next event takes place on the balance beam. Gabi Tapia starts off with a cartwheel and just about keeps her balance. She dismounts with a front tuck and sigh of relief giving her a score of 8.3

Showing her balance next is Erin Arnold who starts with a back walkover then a switch leap setting her up for the full dismount and the best score on the beam with an 8.8.

Floor Exercise

It’s time to turn up the music for the floor exercise. Gabi Tapia’s first pass is a roundoff backhand handspring sticking the landing. She finishes off her floor routine with a similar move giving her an event high score of 8.45.

In the end Naperville Central wins the meet by 1.5 points over Naperville North and the RedHawks start their season on a high note.

