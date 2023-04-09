Benet Academy girls lacrosse wins convincingly at Neuqua Valley

The lacrosse season is now in full swing as the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley host the Redwings of Benet Academy in an early season litmus test for both teams as Benet beat Neuqua in the playoffs last season in the sectional finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy bursts out of the gates

The Redwings waste no time getting on the board as Jamie Weber finds Shannon Earley upfield; she turns on the jets, sprints past the defense, and finds the net to put Benet ahead.

Already with an assist to her name, Weber gets a goal of her own. She receives the pass from Gianna Kurelko, then cuts inside the Wildcats’ defense and fires it in on the net. It’s now 2-0 to Benet only minutes into the first half.

Kurelko’s next to get on the scoresheet as Weber finds her cutting inside and then rifles it past the goaltender for her first goal of the game.

The Wildcats find some offense as Zawadi Brown capitalizes on the restart and scores to put Neuqua Valley on the board, making it 4-1.

The Redwings offense continues to shine against the Wildcats

Yet, the Redwings are unfazed as Kurelko finds Earley cutting in behind Neuqua’s defense, and she makes no mistake in front of goal, extending Benet’s lead into the half, leading 8-2.

Benet picks up right where they left off as Dagny Tombaugh gets in on the act finishing from point-blank range.

The Wildcats, though, continue to battle as Na Winarski finds Molly Keen, and she gets past the Benet defenders to score.

The Redwings, though, put the game to bed as Earley finds freshman Peyton Boatwright weaving behind the defense and finding the net.

The Benet Academy Redwings continue its strong campaign beating Neuqua Valley 13-3.

