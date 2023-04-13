Benet Academy softball wins on the road at Metea Valley

It’s the perfect afternoon for softball as the Mustangs on Metea Valley host the Redwings of Benet Academy. Both teams look for another victory, having won their previous games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy softball gets on the board early

The Redwings get off to a flying start thanks to Taylor Sconza, as she doubles a fly ball to center field and brings in Nina Pesare to score the game’s first run.

We head to the top of the second inning after Benet scores on a pop-out and single. Here Angela Horejs homers right to center field, bringing in Pesare and Sconza to make it 6-0 Redwings.

Metea Valley finds offensive spark

Metea Valley finds some offense through Claire Desrosiers’ solo homer as she drills it over the fence to put the Mustangs on the board.

The Mustangs are looking to gain momentum from the Desrosiers’s home run. Genevieve Gonzales singles a pop fly to left field, bringing in Morgan Cleveland and making it 6-2 at the bottom of the third.

Redwings light up the scoreboard in the 4th inning

Yet, Horejs has other plans as she bombs one right over center field to earn her second homer of the day. She brings in a runner and extends the Redwings’ lead to 8-2.

Moving to the top of the fourth, Bridget Chapman singles a hard ground ball to center field, bringing in Gianna Horejs, making it 10-2.

After another run for the Redwings, Marikate Ritterbusch puts the game to bed as she cracks the ball over center field and goes over the wall for the three-run homer.

Benet Academy earns the win on the road as they defeat Metea Valley 14-2.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!