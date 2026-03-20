Benet girls lacrosse opens with thrilling win over Naperville North

Welcome back to the girls’ lacrosse season! Tonight, the Naperville North Huskies host the traveling Benet Academy Redwings. These two teams met a year ago for the first matchup of the season, with the Redwings landing the victory. Benet seeks to repeat those results from a year ago, while the Huskies will try to steer towards a different result on their home field. Let’s get the action going! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both squads trade goals early

The Huskies look to start fast as Michelle Lee quickly locates Bridget Battaglia for the first goal of the season. However, the Redwings are quick to respond as Madison Timmons locates the Huskie goal and connects to put Benet on the board. We remain even at one with less than three minutes remaining in the first. Huskie Reese Battaglia doesn’t take kindly to the Benet score as she connects with the Redwing goal, putting the Huskies up 2-1 as time expires. North leads 2-1 through one. Bridget Battaglia looks to pick up where her sister left off to end the first as she opens the second quarter with another Huskie goal, giving them a two-point lead over Benet. Bridget looks to keep the Huskie offense going as she connects again with the Redwing goal, securing the hat-trick! North leads 4-1 with less than 6 minutes remaining in the second. As the second quarter starts to come to a close, Claire O’Brien and Madison Timmons secure back-to-back scores for the Redwing offense. Benet gains some momentum going into halftime, trailing 3-4.

Back and forth ending to regulation

The Huskies look to pick up where they left off in the first half as Lee secures the opening goal of the third to keep North ahead. Due to intense defense played by both teams, we don’t see another goal until Madison Timmons secures a buzzer-beating goal as Benet trails 4-5 in a low-scoring third quarter. To open the fourth quarter, the Redwing offense looks for some energy and gets it as Maggie Ronek secures a tying goal for the Redwings. We’re tied at five to start the fourth. Grace Timmons looks to feed off her teammates’ scoring energy as she follows suit with another Redwing goal, giving Benet their first lead of the night with a 6-5 lead. The Huskies would be quick to respond as Lee connects again with the back of the Redwing goal, evening the score at six, setting up a high-scoring fourth quarter. A part of the high-scoring fourth quarter would include another Grace Timmons goal. This score would send the game into overtime, with both squads tied at nine apiece to end the fourth quarter.

Timmons wins it in OT

Overtime wouldn’t last too long as Grace Timmons calls the game as she secures Benet’s first win of the season. The Redwings defeat Naperville North in overtime, 10-9. The Huskies remain at home for their next matchup against Downers Grove North this Friday night, and Benet remains on the road, taking on Lyons Township on Thursday night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!