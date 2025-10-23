Central girls tennis wins tiebreaker against North in at the Downers Grove Sectional

Central girls’ tennis wins the tiebreaker in a nail-bitingly close matchup. Due to rain in the forecast, the Downers Grove South 2A Girls Tennis Sectional was relocated to the Naperville Tennis Club, where participants from Naperville Central and Naperville North are competing to bring home a plaque for their school. Earlier in the day, Gabby David defeated Lily David in the singles championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cameron and Kistler claim third place in the doubles bracket

We’ll begin the action with the third-place doubles game featuring two Naperville Central pairs: Grace Kistler and Claire Cameron, against the duo of Amy Yang and Chaeli Ha.

Here, Cameron hits a backhand, but Yang answers with one of her own. It’s well out of reach for the point. However, Kistler and Cameron win this first set 7-6.

Now in the second set, Chaeli Ha hits a soft ball over the net, Cameron charges forward, and puts it in a tough spot for the return. Cameron and Kistler win the second set as well, with the score 6-2, and claim third place in the doubles bracket.

Doubles Championship goes to Downers Grove North

Moving on to the doubles championship, we have Zannah Chien and Makaelynn Woller-Li from Naperville North facing Olivia Tan and Katherine Wittmer from Downers Grove North.

On the far court, you can see Woller-Li track down the ball near the baseline, Tan returns it, but Chien responds with a strong swing to end the rally. It’s a point for North, but Downers Grove North takes the first set 6-3.

In the second set, Chien with the serve, and Tan responds with a quick backhand. Neither one of the Huskies can reach it. Downers Grove North takes the point and goes on to win the doubles championship in two sets.

Central girls’ tennis wins tiebreaker based on number of state-qualifying athletes

Now we move on to our singles third-place match between Naperville Central’s Kaavya Parameswar and Naperville North’s Anda Elezi.

We’ll pick the action up in the third set. Parameswar hits a strong forehand down the sideline, and it just out of Elezi’s reach. Parameswar takes the point.

Later on, Elezi and Parameswar are going back and forth in a long rally, until Parameswar is unable to return the low shot from Elezi. Elezi is closing in on her second set.

Now, Elezi is on match point. After some exchanges, Parameswar’s shot is just a little long, and that earns Elezi the win for the match. With that victory, Naperville North and Naperville Central are tied in sectional points, but Central girls tennis wins the tiebreaker with a higher count of state qualifiers.

