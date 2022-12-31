Girls Basketball Benet Academy vs Naperville North 12.30.22

Benet Academy and Naperville North get to play after all after the regular season matchup got snowed on. Now these two teams face off in the third place game of the Morton College Holiday Tournament. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Early on the Huskies get the ball rolling thanks to an Abby Drendel three to give them a one point lead.

Although the Redwings take it right back and after a Lenee Beaumont miss Samantha Trimberger gets the board and lays it in.

Redwings with a strong three game

Next time for around for Benet somebody doesn’t see Lindsay Harzich on the wing and it’s a costly mistake as she hits the three. Redwings hold a 17-9 lead after one.

Benet opens the lead in the second quarter

In the second quarter it’s time for Lenee Beaumont to get involved. She gets the Trimberger pass and scores give the her team their largest lead at 23-9.

The Huskies have seen deficits like this but Abby Homan quickly reverses that with a three. That gets the huskies back in it.

Then just before the half they inch a little closer as Peyton Fenner gets a bucket with a friendly bounce. It’s a 27-19 deficit at the half.

More Husky catchup in the third quarter

In the third quarter Layla Henderson has the ball but passes to a wide open Fenner who scores the easy duce and the huskies now trail 26-23.

Redwings have an answer to every push. That starts with a steal for Sadie Sterbenz and then lets the team reset. She finds a running Emilia Sularski who scores with a nice assist from the glass.

Then her twin Maggie throws to Allison Tracey in the corner and connects from downtown. It’s 33-25 in Benet’s advantage.

Do the Huskies have enough fuel to keep pace with the leader? Abby Homan comes to the rescue with a wild shot and it goes in. It’s a one point deficit going into the fourth.

Huskies take the lead

In the fourth quarter it’s Fenner putting the team on her back and puts her shot with the foul. North retakes the lead 35-33.

Beaumont and the Wings are not giving up as the Indiana commit does it all herself and we are deadlocked at 39.

Then Fenner continues her huge night by scoring 17 points and here’s two of them that puts the dogs in from once again.

The Huskies play the free throw game that seals the deal and they take the third place spot after a thrilling four point win over Benet Academy. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!