Girls Cross Country Hornet/Red Devil Invite 09.03.22

The Hornet/Red Devil Cross Country Invite takes place in Hinsdale where Mount Prospect takes first for the team title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a beautiful and bright Saturday morning at Katherine Legge Memorial Park in Hinsdale for the 42nd annual Hornet/Red Devil Cross Country Invite with Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley all competing.

Race Start

And they’re off. We have nineteen teams competing in this race. Naperville Central hoping to make a lasting impression after placing third at last year’s Hornet-Red Devil Invite. This is the second consecutive year for the event as it was skipped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

First Mile

On the first lap, Oswego’s Audra Soderlind leads the group. Just trailing are Naperville Central Redhawk juniors Kate Tueting and Liv Phillips and a small pack of Mount Prospect runners not far behind. They placed 2nd at last year’s invite. And we have a few familiar Metea faces; Maya Hall and teammate Kamea Baker.

Second Mile

Now well on their way into mile two, Oswego’s Audra Soderlind is still ahead of the pack. Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Fischer isn’t too far behind, and Central teammates Liv Phillips, Kate Tueting, and Ava Hendren attempt to inch closer for the lead.

Oswego’s Audra Soderlind and Mount Prospect’s Hailey Erickson are in first and second before the finish.

Finish

Although, it’s Erickson who ends up finishing in first place with a time of 17 minutes and 40 seconds.

Naperville Central’s Kate Tueting crosses the finish line for second, with a time of 18 minutes and one second. Oswego’s Audra Soderlind is third, Neuqua Valley’s Carissa Hamilton finishes fourth, and Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Fischer in fifth place. Central’s Liv Phillips finishes in sixth. Mount Prospect takes first for the team title, Minooka places second, Naperville Central seventh, and Neuqua Valley in 10th.

