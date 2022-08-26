Girls Golf Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 08.25.22

Waubonsie Valley girls golf takes on rival Neuqua Valley in a DCV clash where the Wildcats come out on top. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have our first war of 204 of the season. Waubonsie Valley girls’ golf looks to continue their hot start to the year against Neuqua Valley, a team who is currently undefeated in DVC play.

Hole 12

Starting on hole 12 with Kelly Cong who has a long-range birdie putt, but her effort goes just wide. She putts in for par and a final score of 42.

Mady Coffey’s turn at the 12th tee and her shot bounces just over the cup avoiding the hole in one. She goes on to tap in birdie and a round of 38.

Hole 15

Moving onto hole 15. Wildcat Rebecca Wu has the ball on the edge of the green and her effort stops just shy of the pin setting her up for an easy finish. Wu ties for first on the night with a score of 37.

Hole 18

To the 18th hole with Warrior Meadow Rolence. She finds herself in a tricky spot but a nicely placed chip sets her up in putting position. Rolence scores a 42 on the afternoon.

Hole 16

This match was a shotgun start so we move back to hole 16 with Hannah Lee whos’ shot bounces just in front of the flag. She misses the birdie putt but still finishes the hole with par.

Another Warrior in Lilly Riley on the 16th hole. Her long-range effort misses the cup by inches, she taps in for par and team high of 38.

Joining Rebecca Wu with the best score of the afternoon is Sophie Lagman. Her tee off on the 16th hole lands at the back of the green. She putts from distance and nails the shot for a birdie and a score of 37.

Final Score

With that the Wildcat’s remain flawless in the DVC after taking down Waubonsie Valley by a score of 156-170.

