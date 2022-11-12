Girls Volleyball State Semifinals Barrington vs Benet Academy 11.11.22

Benet Academy is back in the girls volleyball IHSA state series for the first time since 2019 and is making its eighth appearance in school history. A trip to the finals is on the line as the Redwings take on Barrington who comes in after a third place finish last season and holds a 39-1 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set One

Benet is in front early but the Fillies know how to keep their pace starting with leading killer Jessica Horwarth who spikes it down and makes it a one point deficit.

Huge underclassmen contribution

But that turns into momentum fuel for Benet holding a 9-7 eady and Freshman Lynney Tarnow continues to pay her contributions for the Wings as this point goes off the opponents hands.

This first set is back and forth and why not because you’re fighting for a spot in the finals. Once BA resets Ava Novak is on a mission for the kill and she got it to break a tie.

Barrington’s experience is key

Barrington continues their aggressiveness and despite Benet nearly catching them off guard that just gives Hope Regas a chance to help her team out. She gives the ball a nice hit and it stays on the other side of the net.

He is Novak on to serve and she finds another way to give Benet a point, this time with an ace. Redwings grab an 18-17 lead.

Wings now have some breathing room up 23-18 but the Fillies won’t give up as they call up Regas again with another kill to stop the bleeding.

Redwings are one set away from the Championship Match

It’s time for set point with Benet holding a four point lead. They’re doing everything they can to get it over and Gabija Staniski hits the ball out of reach. Officials get together and saw it went off a Fillie finger tip and the point is rewarded to BA and they win set one 25-21.

Set Two

Redwings turn it on in set number two and here comes Kirsten Krammer jumping up for the kill and puts her squad on a 6-2 run.

Match of Runs Continue

That runs keeps on increasing and more is added thanks to an Annie Eschenbach block to make it 9-2 Benet.

With a big run Horwarth goes yeah not so fast. Her much needed point puts the run on pause and Barrington trails 11-5.

That’s ok for Benet because more are getting involved. Audrey Asleson can just tap it over the net and grow the team lead to 17-11.

Redwings are moving on to the Finals

Match point coming up for Benet and it’s Krammer putting it away. Redwings are victorious in two sets and are heading to the finals where they’ll face powerhouse Mother McAuley who took down St. Charles East in three sets. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!