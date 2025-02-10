Local bowlers advance to sectionals while Yorkville wins the Kaneland girls bowling regional

The girls bowling regional round rolls into Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb hosted by Kaneland. DVC champion Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley hope to make the top four cut line and advance to sectionals. Oswego, Oswego East and Yorkville are also strong contenders. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley makes a push towards the top of the standings

One of the top individuals in the regional is Kaneland senior Abby Watermann. She advances to her third consecutive sectionals with a series of 1213.

Contending with Watermann for the top of the scoreboard is Metea Valley junior Mya Moore. The Mustang starts off strong as Metea ends the opening game in fifth place.

Oswego is the leader following the first four games, putting the Panthers in a great spot to advance as a team. Rhiannon Reynolds, Samantha Watson, Delaney Jourdan and Sunnie Bowker leads the way for the blue and orange.

Metea Valley is still just on the outside looking in for the team standings, but Grace Parli rolls an 1162, putting the junior in a great spot to advance with a top 15 overall score.

Waubonsie Valley shows strength from upperclassmen

Waubonsie Valley starts the day strong, standing in fourth place after the first game. But the Warriors dip down to sixth heading to the final few games as junior Mae McInerney rolls a strike to help the cause.

Metea senior Cosette Cannell ends her day on a strong note with back to back scores of 175 in games five and six.

Waubonsie Valley senior Sam Wiertelak, who won the DVC tournament looks to make her mark as well. A pair of impressive split spares in back-to-back games put the Warrior in the top 30 overall, but her 1013 series is 81 pins shy of the cut line.

Another Waubonsie senior, Trudy Wang rolls three 200 games, but her valiant effort is not quite enough as her 1074 is just 20 pins shy of the top 10 individuals.

The lone Warrior who will be moving on to sectionals is Annika Wilberg. Despite just two years of bowling experience, the senior has made huge strides. A 1096 is good for a top 20 finish and 9th place among advancing individuals.

Mya Moore takes the individual regional title

Oswego East is battling with Yorkville, Huntely and Oswego for the regional team title. Maya Santeliz is the top bowler for the Wolves and the second best overall with a 1253. Bella Santeliz and Kathryn Shmudde also score well for East.

Metea Valley falls just short of the final sectional team spot, but senior Jade Williams sees her career continue on as her score of 1092 snags the final individual qualifying spot for the Mustang.

Mya Moore caps off her impressive day with a score of 1263, earning the individual regional championship medal. Just the second first place regional medalist in Metea Valley program history.

Yorkville earns the team regional crown

Yorkville comes from behind in the final three games to win the team girls bowling regional championship. Haylie and Alison Sloniker and Emma and Levi Taft all put up top 20 scores for the Foxes. Oswego East, finishes second, Oswego third and Huntley fourth to advance to the sectional round.