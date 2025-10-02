Naperville Central earns a narrow victory over Waubonsie Valley girls tennis

Naperville Central earns a narrow matchup in girls tennis against Waubonsie Valley in a DVC showdown to wrap up the regular season. With the conference tournament just over a week away, there are still valuable points to be earned in the team standings. In one singles, Central’s Kaavya Parameswar matches up against Waubonsie’s sensational sophomore Lydia Parranto. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Shortly after the Redhawk serve, the two stay on the move. Parameswar puts an end to the rally with a quick return as Parranto is unable to keep the point alive. Another rally begins from the back line, with each return being faster than the last. Parranto puts an end to the volley with an amazing return that stays in bounds for the score.

The Warrior forces Central’s Parameswar into multiple tough returns. Parranto sends a shot into the corner as the Redhawk can’t get enough power behind her return to keep the play going. Lydia Parranto goes on to get the two-set victory for Waubonsie, 6-0, 6-1.

First Doubles goes to the Redhawks, Second Doubles goes to the Warriors

Switching over to doubles with Redhawks Grace Kistler and Claire Cameron taking on Waubonsie’s Chloe Cochran and Devi Rao. The Redhawk duo applies the pressure early as Claire Cameron’s return bounces high into the air for the score. After splitting the first two sets, we move on to the tiebreaking third set.

Taking advantage of the Redhawks positioning, Waubonsie’s Chloe Cochran’s return goes in between the Redhawks and through for the point. The Redhawks go on the attack with strong returns, which the Warriors are able to rally. After taking a few steps forward, Grace Kistler’s return goes low to the ground as the Warriors are unable to get their return back above the net. Central wins the tiebreaker set 10-4.

At two doubles, Waubonsie’s Sana Kalra and Kerri Gaur take on Central’s Amy Yang and Chaeli Ha. Attacking the net after the Redhawk serve, Amy Yang’s return is too fast for the Warriors as Central takes the point.

Moments later, Kalra interrupts the rally by playing it short for the point. A heads-up play from the Warrior. A backline rally between Chaeli Ha and Kalra. Gaur attacks the high Redhawk return and splits the Redhawks for the score. Gaur and Kalra get the two-set victory 6-3, 6-4.

Naperville Central earns a narrow victory, securing the Second Singles court

Ending the night with two singles with Central’s Rina Xu and Waubonsie senior Amanda Kornak. The competitors split the first two sets and head to a tiebreaker. Starting things off with a rally as Xu and Kornak are on the move. The Redhawk sends a return to the left corner as Kornak can’t keep the ball alive.

Later on, the Warrior looks for momentum with the serve. Kornak’s return bounces in front of Xu for the return, but is unable to get the ball back over the net. Moments later, Xu’s return is just out of reach for the score as the Redhawk is able to emerge as the victor.

That helps Naperville Central get the team victory over Waubonsie Valley, 4-3.

