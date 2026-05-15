Naperville Central girls water polo secure win over Waubonsie Valley

It’s time to hit the pool for the girls’ water polo playoffs as Waubonsie Valley takes on Naperville Central in the Sectional Quarterfinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks take a close lead early

The number two seed Redhawks look to bring their momentum into the playoffs after closing the regular season by winning four of their last five games. On the other side of the pool, the seventh-seeded Warriors look to avoid their third loss to the Redhawks this season.

Redhawk goalie Maria Danbom throws the long pass to Avery Meisenheimer on a breakaway. Meisenheimer attacks the goal before passing to Molly Moore for the game’s opening score.

After making a nice save, Danbom throws another pass across the pool to Elyse Gensler on a breakaway as her shot finds the back of the net for the goal! At the end of the first, the Redhawks lead 3-0.

Early in the second, the Warriors look to capitalize after a big stop on defense. Warrior Calin Ball shows off her range with the long shot for the goal! A much-needed score from the senior captain. Just under a minute into the second, the Warriors trail 3-1.

The Redhawks continue their strong start as Elyse Gensler has a breakaway opportunity. The Redhawk attacks the goal before throwing a lob pass to Avery Meisenheimer as her shot bounces off the goalpost for the score.

Naperville Central advances

Into the third as Maria Danbom passes to Elyse Gensler on a breakaway. Gensler passes to Macy Fults, who taps it to Molly Moore as her shot is out of the Warrior goalie’s reach for another red and white goal.

Central’s Avery Meisenheimer attacks the Mustang defense, but Warrior goalie Emma Buchenauer blocks her shot. The Redhawk doesn’t give up on the play as she gets the steal to give the Redhawks another chance, as Molly Moore secures the hat trick. Going into the fourth, the Redhawks lead 10-1.

Moving to the final quarter, Warrior Calin Ball passes to Hadley Vierck as her shot is out of Maria Danbom’s reach for the goal. Central leads 10-2 early in the fourth.

The Redhawks respond to the quick Warrior score with goals from Macy Fults and Avery Meisenheimer. Warrior Emma Buchenhauer throws it deep to Hadley Vierck with only the goalie to beat. Vierck gets her second goal of the game as her shot is out of the Redhawk goalie’s reach.

Moments later, Warrior Reece Clavey’s shot is denied by Redhawk Maria Danbom. Warrior Annabelle Aguilar stays with the play as she taps her shot into the goal through the contact.

Late in the quarter, Central’s Elyse Gensler passes to Julie Weber. Weber’s shot sneaks past Buchenauer and finds its way into the back of the net.

Naperville Central secures the win over Waubonsie Valley, 15-4. The Redhawks move on to the sectional semifinals to take on the number three seed Hinsdale Central on Friday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.