Naperville Central shuts out Glenbard West 25-0 in girls flag football regional final

Naperville Central shuts out the season as it’s regional final action time for girls’ flag football, as this evening’s matchup showcases Naperville Central and Glenbard West. The Redhawks are coming off a hard-fought semifinal win over Benet Academy, while the Hilltoppers look to steal the thunder on Central’s turf. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Tegan Marshall sets the tone for the Redhawks

The Hilltoppers face a 4th down early, looking to move the chains, but it’s Tegan Marshall on the pass breakup to give Central the ball back, but we remain scoreless after one.

To start the second, the Redhawks are in great field position after a Hilltopper punt, and Hope connects with Malia Shen, breaking multiple tackles, and scores the first touchdown of the game, and the Hawks lead 7-0.

The Hilltoppers look for some offense as Shelby Bobroff connects with Dede Mayer for a big gain. West attempts to put points on the scoreboard, but it’s tipped and intercepted by Central’s Bella Eaves to set the tone for the defense.

Redhawks open up a big lead at halftime

Central feeds off the pick with Hope finding teammate Grace Kozielski for a touchdown to put the Redhawks up 13-0 and that’s your halftime score.

Nothing in the third, so we go to start the 4th with the Hilltoppers on to punt. It’s Smith on the reception, but she pitches back to Shen, who makes an impressive punt return, setting up the Redhawks in the red zone.

Shen capitalizes on the successful punt return as she works the tip drill and pulls it down and takes it to the house for another Central touchdown, leading 19-0.

Naperville Central shuts out the Hilltoppers and picks up its first-ever flag football regional title

The Hilltoppers need anything to stay alive but Nicole Smith makes the interception to momentum on the Central side. After the pick, Hope runs it in for the knockout punch, and Naperville Central shuts out the Hilltoppers, and they win their first-ever girls flag football regional title with a 25-0 win. The Hawks move on to the South Elgin sectional, where they’ll face the top-seeded Willowbrook on Monday.

