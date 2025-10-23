Naperville North comes back to beat out Naperville Central in girls volleyball

It’s Naperville Central vs Naperville North here at the Redhawks home court in downtown Naperville, for a girls’ volleyball matchup. Naperville North steps onto the court and comes into this DVC showdown with their rival school after beating DeKalb in two sets in their previous faceoff. Meanwhile, Naperville Central comes into this match fresh off a loss to Neuqua Valley earlier this week. Their home court could give them the edge to topple Naperville North, and with one of their captains, Caroline Impey, singing the national anthem, they have the enthusiasm on their side to start things off. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North comes back after serving streak from Anderson

Naperville Central’s Kyel Seaton serves, and Naperville North tries to run it through the middle, but it’s stopped by Sophia Svingen and Alexa Novak for a Redhawk block. Naperville Central earns a big lead early on in set one.

Naperville North’s Elle Smith serves the ball over the net, and it’s Caroline Impey on serve receive. Seaton sends it right back to Impey. The Redhawk finds the opening, and the pass isn’t there, for a Naperville Central point in set one.

Here’s the very next point, with Impey serving. Huskies on the other side of the net are Joelle Pye-Blacknard and Grace Anderson, setting up captain Jessica Dickow for a strong swing off the block. Impey and Seaton keep it alive again, and it’s sent to Sophie Riddell. She tips just over the block, and play ends for another Naerville Central point. It’s now Redhawks at 17 and Huskies at 12 in set one.

But the tide slowly starts to turn for Naperville North, as Anderson serves for a quick point. Anderson goes on a huge serving run for a Huskie comeback.

Naperville North is carrying that comeback momentum here as Annabelle Kritzer swings for Central, off a block by Dickow, and great block coverage by the Redhawks. Now it’s another Huskie block party, but the red and white don’t stop the fight. Olivia Monteith sends it over from the Central right side. Jocelyn Jamrosz approaches from the North right side, and she hits it off the block for another Naperville North point, on their comeback tour.

Naperville North leads 25 to 24, and this game could not be any closer. Addie Victor serves for the blue and orange. Impey once again decides to send it right back over the net to Victor, and that ties this set up at 25-25. Both teams have the energy to pull out the win.

Huskies up by one, as Smith serves for the team again. Kaylee Buda with a great pass for Central, and the Hawks try to send a strategic tip over the net, but it can’t find the inbound court. The tug of war for set one is settled, and Naperville North wins 27-25.

Set one was a battle to a 25-27 score, and set two continues to be neck and neck

Early in set two and Maisyn Grier is serving for North. Central sends the ball to the right side, but Dickow and Emma Chang get a big block to stop the rally before it starts. North is getting the energy behind them and leads 3-2.

Kritzer is serving, and Ennette Bednarz is receiving, and then it’s a free ball back into Central territory for a tip at the net that’s blocked. But Hailey Morse and Sophie Riddell keep the ball up, and Svingen sends it over! Bednarz passes for North to run a great middle attack, and Impey gets it up for Central. Seaton sends it to Riddell, who puts it over. Chang returns it from the Huskies’ side, and the Hawks tip it once again. After some scrappy defense on both sides, Naperville North can’t send it over, and Naperville Central earns the point to tie the score 11-11.

But it’s still anyone’s game, and Central’s Kyel Seaton is serving. Husky Joelle Pye-Blacknard with the pass as Victor sends it to Jamrosz for the tip. Kritzer from Central sends it back to find great coverage by Bednarz, which leads to a backrow swing for the North point from Chang. Naperville North is now ahead by two.

Jumping ahead and North is leading by five points now as the game approaches 25. Redhawk Buda serves to Pye-Blacknard, and the ball goes to Cate Provenzano in the middle for a great swing and a Naperville North point.

From there, Naperville North pushed to victory in the second set, for a 25-15 win, and that’s the game. North walks away with a crosstown victory in two sets for this well-fought match against Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!