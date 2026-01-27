Neuqua Valley earns upset DVC victory over Naperville Central in girls basketball

Neuqua Valley earns a record of 8-14 this season and are looking to get back into the win column after their loss against Geneva. The Redhawks enter tonight’s competition on a five-game winning streak as they sit at 19-3 on the season. One of those victories came at the expense of the Wildcats back in early December. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Kritzer and Hackett light up the court for the Redhawks in the first half

The Wildcat offense gets out to a strong start as Emersen McManis drives to the basket and lays it up through the contact for the three-point play.

After a defensive stop, the Neuqua offense slows things down after getting stopped in transition. However, Neuqua’s Taylor Dobry finds McManis in the corner for the three!

Central’s Erin Hackett gets into the lane for the layup but gets blocked by Michalya Stone. Redhawk Annabelle Kritzer grabs the loose ball and lays it up and in. The Redhawks trail 8-4.

Wildcat Alexis May gets a hand on Hackett’s full-court pass to Annabelle Kritzer. Redhawk Katelyn Kritzer secures the rebound and bounces it off the glass for the layup. Neuqua’s lead is down to 8-6.

With less than a minute remaining in the first, Neuqua’s McManis passes it out to Taylor Dobry for the trey ball. At the end of the first, Neuqua leads 18-13.

Early in the second, Redhawk Annabelle Kritzer connects with Erin Hackett, who knocks down the three. Central trails 18-16.

The Neuqua offense dials up a play for Michalya Stone. Despite the double team, Stone’s midrange jumper rattles into the basket.

Late in the quarter, Erin Hackett continues to light up the scoreboard with another three-point shot. At the end of the first half, the Redhawks trail by just one, 26-25.

Dobry drains a three-pointer to start the third quarter

On the first possession in the third quarter, the Wildcats continue to find success beyond the arc as Wildcat Taylor Dobry drains the three-pointer.

Annabelle Kritzer dishes it to Erin Hackett in the post. Hackett spins past the Wildcat defense and banks it in while drawing a foul. The Redhawks trail 33-28.

Central’s Collette McInerney drives into the lane but can’t convert the layup. Hackett secures the offensive rebound, knocks down the contested mid-range shot, and draws the foul. The Redhawks trail 35-31 with less than three minutes remaining in the third.

Olivia Beaman inbounds the ball to Nalia Clifford, who can’t knock down the three, but Clifford gets her own rebound and knocks down the second chance triple from the corner. Going into the final quarter, the Wildcats lead 42-37.

Neuqua’s Michalya Stone is being guarded by Annabelle Kritzer. Despite the contest from the 6’4 Redhawk, Stone knocks down the three ball as the Wildcats’ lead stretches to 51-43.

Nalia Clifford brings the ball up for the Wildcats. She passes the ball to Dobry, who finds May on the cut to the basket to increase the lead to double digits.

Neuqua Valley earns upset DVC victory over Naperville Central

The Redhawks need a basket to stay within reach. Central’s Hackett takes the Annabelle Kritzer screen and gets it right back as Hackett knocks down a three from the logo! The Redhawks are still alive as they trail 53-46 with over four minutes left.

Central’s Katelyn Kritzer secures the rebound and gives it to Hackett. The Redhawk takes the screen from the Kritzer siblings and drain another deep three-point shot as the Redhawks trail 53-49.

Neuqua’s Clifford attacks the Redhawk defense on the baseline but can’t convert on her floater. Clifford taps the rebound to Stone, who lays it up and in to put the Cats back up by six.

Neuqua Valley earns upset victory in this game from there with free throws as they survive Naperville Central, 63-54. It’s the first DVC loss of the season for the Redhawks.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!