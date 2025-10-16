Neuqua Valley girls swimming secures the victory on Naperville North’s senior night

Neuqua Valley swimming secures a trip to Naperville North for this swimming showdown. Naperville North is celebrating their senior night, and the Huskies get the energy on their side to give those seniors a boost going into the competition. But Neuqua Valley didn’t travel across town to make it an easy fight, and both teams have room to improve their record as the DVC competition is coming to an end. Let’s jump in. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Moungey claims the top spot for Naperville North diving

Starting with the dive teams with Husky Madison Moungey attempting an inward 1-½ Sommersault. Moungey gives a stellar performance and secures a final score of 195.50, the top spot of the night for the blue and orange.

Wildcat and Sophomore diver Gabriela Ursu is attempting the inward 1-½ somersault. It’s a fantastic entrance into the water and the competition. Ursu goes on to finish the day as the top diver overall with a score of 228.70 for Neuqua Valley.

Moving on to the swimming events with the 200-yard medley relay begins in lane five. North’s Laney Lund emerges as the early leader with Neuqua’s Charley Satlak keeping pace. Down to the final stretch between Husky Abby Pobozny and Neuqua’s Bree Pepping, racing to the wall with Pobozny in front. The Husky reaches the wall first with a time of 1:51.33 for her and the team of Lund, Pobozny, Jules Swatland, and Sophia Rutkowski. Pepping secures the second-place finish for Neuqua with an overall time of 1:52.99.

The 200-yard freestyle swimmers dive into the water as Neuqua’s Carolina Piater holds an early lead. As the race builds, Neuqua teammates Piater and Taylor Tuch are out in front as the duo compete for a first-place finish. Piater gets the Wildcats on the board with the first-place finish in 1:57.47 as Tuch finishes in second with a time of 2:00.69.

Another 200-yard race, the individual medley. It’s a fierce competition between North and Neuqua, and in the end, we have Neuqua’s Sophie Diorio finishing first for the leading time of 2:11.33 seconds. In a close race for second place, North’s Laney Lund is next to reach the wall with a time of 2:14.32 seconds, followed by North’s Jules Swatland placing third and Wildcat Rosie Wong in fourth for the top spots in a tight race.

After that win for the blue and gold, Neuqua’s Sofia Piater looks to follow it up with another win in the 50-yard free. North’s Pobozny swims fiercely to get the Huskies back on the board. Sofia Piater matches her sister Carolina from earlier in the night and is the first to finish with a time of 24.73 seconds. Pobozny is next to reach the wall with an impressive time of 25.69 seconds, a season best.

Neuqua Valley swimming secures victory

Halfway through the meet with the 100-yard freestyle. Wildcat Bree Pepping has the slight advantage over teammate McKenna Buedel and North’s Sofia Rutkowski. The race goes down to the wire! Pepping reaches the wall first by a hair, in 55.63 seconds. Buedel finishes extremely close in second place with a time of 55.88 seconds. Rutkowski finishes just behind in third with a time of 56.25 seconds.

Nearing the end of the night as the 100-yard breaststroke swimmers dive into the water with North’s Tasha Mantel and Neuqua’s Sophie Diorio out in front. The two are neck and neck as the Husky reaches the wall first in 1:08.42 seconds, as Diorio finishes in close by in second with a time of 1:08.65 seconds.

The final race of the night, the 400-yard free relay. Wildcat Carolina Piater is the first in the pool and takes the lead. Piater’s strong start sets up Pepping to push the lead further. Pobozny is next up for North. She closes the gap, but Pepping retakes the lead for the Wildcats as Tuch dives into the water and pulls ahead. After strong performances from Piater, Pepping, and Tuch, Sofia Piater finishes for another Wildcat win and an overall time of 3:38.19 seconds. Katelyn Vonnahme is the next to reach the wall as the Husky relay team of Rutkowski, Pobozny, Mantel, and Vonnahme finish with a time of 3:44.55 seconds.

Neuqua Valley swimming secures victory and takes the Husky senior night for themselves and wins an exciting competition against Naperville North, 116-70.

