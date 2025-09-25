Neuqua Valley outscores host Metea Valley in girls swimming

Neuqua Valley looks to outscore Metea Valley as they head to Mustang territory for a DVC swimming matchup. The Wildcats are coming off a win against Naperville Central, which could help them ride the wave of success to take down the Mustangs on their home turf. But Metea Valley is looking for that home-field advantage to swim to a win themselves. Let’s dive in. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Piater and Linduska in a close race

Starting the night off with the 200 yard medley relay, the Mustangs use the home pool to their advantage and Ellan Chua leads the group of Rachel Carter, Molly Schalk and Olivia Linduska to first place with a time of 1:52.74, just under a second ahead of the Neuqua group led by Charley Satlak.

The Wildcats success continues in the 200 yard freestyle. Neuqua’s Carolina Piater gets off to a strong start. She hits the wall first with a time of 2:01.47, one second ahead of teammate Annika Anderson, followed by Metea’s Aly Rivero in third.

As we head into the 200 yard individual medley, the Mustangs respond. Metea’s Chua takes an early lead in lane five. She places 1st, with a time of 2:17.40, an overall three seconds ahead of Neuqua’s Arianna Mintchell in 2nd place, and Neuqua’s Kailin McConkey in third.

Over to the 50 yard freestyle; the cats are looking to claw back the energy. In lane 4 Neuqua Valley’s Piater is neck-to-neck with Metea Valley’s Olivia Linduska. Piater is an arm’s length ahead of Linduska and will hit the wall first with a time of 24.30, Linduska barely takes second with 24.99 and Neuqua’s Charley Satlak comes up third with a time of 26.34.

Neuqua Valley outscores Metea Valley in the end

Neuqua has clawed that momentum back and keeps it rolling. The cats’ Sophie Diorio took top spot in the 100 yard butterfly, and Carolina Piater placed first in the 100 yard freestyle.

Now in the 500 yard freestyle, Piater once again, and she secures the #1 finish with a time of 5:15, a dominating 13 seconds ahead of the pack. Schalk claims second place with Diorio taking third.

The Mustangs keep fighting. After placing first in the 200 yard freestyle, Chua competes for the top spot in the 100 yard backstroke. Metea’s Chua and Neuqua’s Satlak battle for the first place finish and in the end their finishes are only apart by four-tenths of a second. Chua finishes first at 1:02.91, and Satlak at 1:02.95. Neuqua’s Rosie Wong claims third.

The Mustangs fight to the last minute and Rachel Carter’s first place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke secures them another top spot.

However Neuqua Valley is able to lock in enough top spot times to walk away with the victory over Metea Valley. Neuqua Valley outscores Metea Valley and add another tally to their DVC victories with a final score of 113-72, defeating Metea on their home turf. Neuqua faces Sanburg next, followed by another away game DVC showdown against Naperville North.

