Neuqua Valley sails past Naperville Central in girls swimming cross-town matchup

Welcome back to girls swimming. At tonight's meet Neuqua Valley sails as the Wildcats host cross-town competitor, the Naperville Central Redhawks. After taking second at their invitational with 377 points, the Wildcats look to keep up the momentum with a win on their home turf. The Redhawks do not have the home pool advantage, but they do have the opportunity to take that momentum from Neuqua Valley.

Goldstone, Fults, Hsu, and Saccameno start strong for Naperville Central

The first event is the 200-yard medley relay, where the Redhawks start strong. It’s Central in lane 4 with Alexa Goldstone, Macy Fults, Shannon Hsu, and Madeline Saccameno helping to secure the first event win of the night for the red and white.

After the Wildcats’ Sofia Piater picks up a win for the cats in the 200 Yard Free, the Redhawks look to regain confidence in the 200 Yard IM as Goldstone trails for the first half of the race. But it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and Goldstone once again finishes in first place for Naperville Central in a competitive 200 Yard IM race.

Up next is the 50 Yard Freestyle, where the cats keep fighting to gain momentum. They get that energy from Caroline Piater, who finishes first with a time of 24.94 seconds. Naperville Central is not far behind with Lily Jia taking second.

Here we have the 100 Yard freestyle, and Caroline Piater continues to fight for Neuqua Valley. She wins the freestyle with a time of 26.35 seconds, setting the tone for the Wildcats for the remainder of the meet.

Neuqua Valley sails past the competition to claim victory

At the 500 Yard free, wildcat Annika Anderson dominates most of the race, finishing first with a time of 5 minutes and 22 seconds. Second place goes to Redhawk Lily Potter with 5 minutes and 26 seconds.

After an impressive race from Anderson and Sophia Diorio, taking first in the 100 Yard breaststroke, the cats controlled the remainder of the event. Neuqua wins tonight’s meet 113-73. Neuqua Valley travels to Metea Valley for their next meet on September 18th .

