Neuqua Valley wins handily over Naperville North in girls basketball

It’s a DVC showdown between Naperville North and Neuqua Valley for tonight’s girls basketball matchup. The Huskies step into this showdown celebrating their senior night and coming off a non-conference loss to Glenbard South. Neuqua Valley is also coming off a loss to crosstown rival Waubonsie Valley and have a chance to play spoiler this evening. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Clifford and Stone lead with teamwork early on

Starting things off, and Naperville North has possession, but Neuqua Valley’s Nalia Clifford and Michayla Stone bring out a fierce double team on defense. The ball is knocked loose, Stone gets a hold of it, sends it to Clifford, who makes the pass to Emmersen McManis. It’s a breakaway to a McManis layup, and a big Neuqua Valley point! Wildcats get on the board with a 2-1 lead.

That’s not all from Neuqua Valley in the first quarter, with great teamwork once again from Clifford and Stone, but this time on offense. Clifford tosses it to Stone, who sinks a triple, and brings the score to 5-1 Neuqua Valley.

But now it’s Naperville North’s turn to push on offense. Sydney Smith with a long pass to a wide-open Ava Podkasik, who drives to the hoop for two. The Huskies keep fighting with three minutes left in the first, trailing 9-3.

On the next Husky possession, Smith inbounds the ball beyond the arc to Lila Zitko, who nails the wide-open three. The Wildcat lead dwindles to 5.

Neuqua responds quickly, though, as McManis passes the ball to Stone at the top of the free-throw line, who sinks the easy bucket. Neuqua Valley leads now by 7.

Entering the second quarter, and Neuqua Valley builds on their momentum. This time it’s Taylor Dobry finding Quinn Sigal down low. Her bucket is good as she’s fouled, growing the lead to 21-10. Neuqua Valley continues this push and ends the half up 28-10 over Naperville North.

Neuqua Valley wins handily over Naperville North

Naperville North opens the second half, capturing some energy for themselves. Ava Podkasik finds an open Sam Kelly, who drives through the lane with a nice one-handed score. The Huskies chip away at the Wildcat lead, 31-12.

Later in the third, Clifford takes advantage of the transition game, and rushes over a pass to Dobry for the open shot. Neuqua Valley ends the quarter with a 37-18 lead.

In the fourth now, and Naperville North senior Haley Navea swishes the open triple.The crowd goes wild as the Huskies keep fighting with the score now at 48-24.

But the blue and gold lead is too stron gas Neuqua Valley wins handily with Alexa Augustus making the creative pass to Vlera Maliqi, who runs in with the layup off the high glass to end the game 50-24.

This win marks back-to-back wins for the Wildcats as their focus now shifts to their next game, once again on the road at Trinity High School.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!