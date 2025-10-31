Waubonsie Valley comes out on top in victory against Bolingbrook girls volleyball in the regional final

It’s time for the 4A regional finals as the number six seed Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball take on the number seeded Bolingbrook. After their two set victory over Andrew, Waubonsie looks to stay hot against Bolingbrook who also took a win against Plainfield Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warrior defense makes the difference in set one

Following the Raider serve, they go on the attack but it’s met at the net by Warriors Kathryn Travis and Annabelle Black. The Raiders look to attack on the opposite side but are blocked by Travis and Chloe Gallaher to end the rally. Waubonsie leads 3-2.

The Raiders respond after the Warrior serve as Catherine Daniels sends it over to Angelia Robinson who swings over the Warrior block for the point. Bolingbrook trails 8-5.

Hailee Pietryk serving for the Warriors. Pietryk’s serve falls in between the Raiders for a Waubonsie Valley ace.

After the Raider serve, both sides go on the attack with multiple returns. After keeping the play alive, Raider Noelle Aprati sets over to Daniels who gives it back to Aprati as her attack gets past the Warrior block for the point.

Nearing the end of the opening set, the Warriors set up Travis, who gets blocked up by the Raiders, but they can’t keep the play alive. Waubonsie gets the first set victory, 25-19.

Waubonsie Valley comes out on top in victory against Bolingbrook

The Warriors get out to another good start in the second set as Raider Angelia Robinson looks to attack but Annabelle Black and Anna Axelsen get the block for the point. Early in the second set, the Waubonsie leads 4-2.

Bolingbrook’s Aprati passes the ball to Daniels who sends it right back to Aprati, as she gets around the Warrior block and secures the point. Waubonsie leads 12-7.

Travis now serving for the green and gold. Both teams duel at the net for the block as Warrior Olivia O’Hara goes to the ground to keep the play alive. Raider Ayanna Davis takes advantage and ends the rally for a point.

Waubonsie has the opportunity to close out the match in two sets. The Warriors are able to deliver as they set up Senior Gallaher for the game winning point.

Waubonsie Valley locks in the two-set victory over Bolingbrook. The Warriors advance to the sectional semifinals this Tuesday to take on the number two seed, Lockport.

