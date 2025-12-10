Waubonsie Valley stays undefeated as they breeze past Metea Valley in girls basketball

Welcome back to a girls’ basketball showdown. Tonight, the Metea Valley Mustangs host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. It’s the first conference matchup for both teams this season, and both schools can secure their first conference win. The Mustangs look to pull off an upset tonight, coming off a loss to Nazareth Academy, and take down the undefeated Warriors. Meanwhile, the Warriors want to keep their undefeated record alive with a road win tonight, following a victory over Saint Charles East. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Arianna Garcia-Evans locates Elliana Morris for the three-pointer opening score

Waubonsie starts the offense quickly, setting the tone early as Arianna Garcia-Evans locates Elliana Morris for three, locking in the opening points of the game. Off the inbound Garcia-Evans keeps feeding the open Warrior as she locates Danyella Mporokoso for the easy layup score. The Mustangs don’t give up, though, as Payton Giannone attacks the Warriors’ defense for a tough two points, securing Metea’s first tallies of the game as they trail 5-2 early in the opening quarter.

The Warriors put the Mustangs in a full-court press, but Metea breaks through as Giannone scores another two points for the Mustangs, keeping the scoring attack alive. But the Warriors are quick to respond on the next possession as Morris returns the favor and locates Garcia-Evans for a three-pointer, and it’s good. Garcia-Evans’ three-pointer ignites a scoring run for the Mustangs. In that scoring run, we have another Giannone layup and a Jailyn Cutts three-pointer, assisted by Giannone.

Another out-of-bounds play for the Warriors this time, Garcia-Evans connects with Mporokoso for the deep three-pointer as the Warriors hold an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter

The Mustangs start the second quarter with momentum, and they put up a shot, but it’s no good. However, Cutts is there for the put-back attempt and finishes the night with seven points.

The Warriors go for a three-pointer, but it’s no good. Nicole Douglas is on the rebound and locates Mporokoso for the long-range three-pointer, and it’s good as she forces a Mustangs timeout.

Waubonsie Valley stays undefeated with a commanding victory over Metea Valley

Mporokoso dominates the second quarter with a barrage of deep-range three-pointers, putting the game out of reach for Metea Valley. Mporokoso would be tonight’s leading scorer, finishing with 29 points. Mporokoso scoring wouldn’t be the only thing in her arsenal as she attacks the Mustangs’ defense before kicking out to Nikitha “Niki” Jella for the wide-open three-ball, and it’s good. The Warriors hold a dominant 46-15 lead at the half.

To start the third, the Warriors pick up where they left off as they look for a quick score, but it’s off the mark. But Taylnn Heard picks up the rebound and locates a cutting Garcia-Evans for the opening points in the second half.

Waubonsie Valley stays undefeated as Morris crosses the Mustang defender and locates Heard for the dagger points of the night. The Warriors defeat the Mustangs 80-23. Metea Valley will remain at home as they take on Willowbrook for their next contest. Waubonsie Valley remains on the road to take on Neuqua Valley.

