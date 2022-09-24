Girls Swimming Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 09.22.22

Neuqua Valley girls swimming takes on Metea Valley on Senior Night where the Wildcats get the win over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re back with DVC swimming. It’s Senior Night here at Neuqua Valley girls swimming as the Wildcats take on the Mustangs of Metea Valley. Both teams looking for big wins against their conference rival.

200-Yard Freestyle

We begin with the 200-yard freestyle as Emily Yu eases to victory and she’s followed by temmates Anika Chandola and Lizzy Rosenberg taking second and third place, respectively.

200-Yard Individual Medley

We move to the 200-yard individual medley where Amanda Schmitt wins the heat in impressive fashion. Fellow Mustang Leslie Anderson also finishes strong in the competition and placing third is Neuqua’s Ruhee Chetan.

100-Yard Butterfly

Next up is the 100-yard butterfly. It’s once again won by Emily Yu finishing with a strong time of 59.98. Wildcats Alice Meng and Lizzy Rosenberg also have impressive outings.

100-Yard Backstroke

And last but not least it’s the 100-yard backstroke. Leslie once again reels in first place for the Mustangs. Despite her victory, though, Neuqua Valley wins on total points on Senior Night by a score of 103-69.

