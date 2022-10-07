Girls Swimming Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 10.04.22

Naperville Central girls swimming goes up against Metea Valley on Senior Night where the Redhawks take home the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It is Senior Night at Metea Valley High School. The Mustangs host tonight’s swim meet as the team goes up against the Redhawks of Naperville Central girls swimming.

200-Yard Medley Relay

The swim meet kicks off with the 200-yard medley relay. Metea Valley’s Halle Reifsnyder is in lane 3 in between Redhawks Eden Goettsch (lane 4) and Mikayla Belisario (lane 2). However, Allison Leslie pulls ahead against Naperville Central’s Lauren Collins (lane 4) as Mustangs Reifsnyder, Leslie, Kyra Henkle, and Amanda Schmitt win the relay with a time of 1:52.07.

200-Yard Freestyle

The next race is the 200-yard freestyle. Redhawk Sophia Hayes in Lane 4 manages to start the race off well and she takes the victory with a time of 1:59.15.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Moving on to the 200-yard individual medley. Kyra Henkle is between Naperville Central’s Natalie Vogel (lane 2) and Juliana Russo (lane 4) who are neck and neck (lane 3). However, it’s Russo winning the race with a time of 2:17.62.

100-Yard Butterfly

Now to the 100-yard butterfly. Amanda Schmitt is in lane 3 starting off strong with Redhawk Elaina Veome trying to pull ahead in lane 4. However, Schmitt wins the meet with a time of 58.07.

100-Yard Freestyle

From the butterfly to the 100-yard freestyle. In lane 2 is Lauren Collins and in lane 4 is Sophia Hayes who is off to a good start. She’s able to come out on top with a time of 55.31.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

The 200-yard freestyle relay is underway. In lane 2, Halle Reifsnyder is neck and neck with Clare Shiffer and Sophia Hayes. However, Central’s team of Hayes, Collins, Lauren Eschmeyer, and Eden Goettsch win the relay with a time of 1:40.86.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Heading into the final relay of the night in the 400-yard freestyle relay. In lane 1 is Naperville Central’s Bridget Bissegger getting off to a good start. The relay ends with Redhawks Bissegger, Eschmeyer, Hayes, and Elaina Veome winning with a time of 3:49.02. Naperville Central takes home the victory with a score of 113 to 73.

