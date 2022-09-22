Girls Swimming Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 09.20.22

Naperville Central girls swimming travels to face Naperville North in a DVC clash where the Redhawks take home the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville North’s pool and we got the girls swim meet with the Redhawks of Naperville Central girls swimming traveling up North to Huskie territory. Both teams are wearing yellow caps in honor of Cal’s Angels.

200-Yard Medley Relay

We kick off the meet with the 200-yard medley relay. We got a tight start from Naperville North’s Melissa Patterson and Naperville Central’s Eden Goettsch. However, Naperville North’s Patterson, Kelsey Wessel, Aimee DuHamel, and Chloe Chen win the race, starting the meet strong with a finishing time of 1:50.78.

200-Yard Freestyle

Going into the 200-yard freestyle, Central’s Sophia Hayes in lane 4 and Reagan Fox in lane 2 both start neck and neck against North’s Chen, but Hayes manages to pull out the win with a time of 1:59.17. Fox gets a time of 2:02.37.

200-Yard Individual Medley

We go to the 200-yard individual medley. We got a strong start in lanes 2-4 from Redhawks Elaina Veome and Natalie Vogel along with Huskie Izzy Herscher. However, Veome manages to take the win with a time of 2:19.17.

100-Yard Butterfly

Moving to the 100-yard butterfly, Aimee DuHamel of Naperville North is in lane 3 starting off strong along with Redhawk Lauren Eschmeyer in lane 2 as she tries to catch up to the Huskie swimmer. However, DuHamel wins it with a time of 56.99 seconds.

100-Yard Freestyle

The next race is the 100-yard freestyle. Huskie Melissa Patterson in lane 3 is in between Redhawks Lauren Collins and Sophia Hayes. Hayes is able to pick up the pace and win the race with a time of 54.09 seconds.

100-Yard Individual Medley

As we head into the 100-yard individual medley, Naperville North’s DuHamel gets a nice start as she tries to get ahead of the other swimmers. She does just that as DuHamel pulls off the win with a time of 1:00.90.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

It’s the final relay of the evening in the 400-yard freestyle relay. In lane 4, Lauren Collins gets a good start to begin the race. However, Chloe Chen, Kiara Gilvydis, Melissa Patterson, and DuHamel of Naperville North are able to win this one with a time of 3:38.66. Naperville North had a good meet, however, Naperville Central took home the overall win 102-81.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!