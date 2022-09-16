Girls Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 09.15.22

The girls swimming season continues. Waubonsie Valley makes the short trip to Metea Valley as both teams are looking to pick up a conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

200-Yard Medley Relay

Starting the meet we have the 200 medley relay. It was a close race throughout but the team of Mustangs that includes Halle Reifsnyder, Amanda Schmitt, Emily Schalk, and Allison Leslie finish out in front by three seconds.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200 yard freestyle. Waubonsie Valley’s Ruby Meier is in control from start to finish as she finishes in first with a time of 2:01.29.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Moving onto the 200 yard individual medley. It looks like it’s going to be a close race but finishing in front of the pack is WV’s Isidra Perea followed by Caroline Knell, and Molly Schalk.

50-Yard Freestyle

Let’s shorten the distance for the 50 yard freestyle. This race is always pretty close and this one is no different with Metea’s Allison Leslie finishing .85 seconds ahead of her teammate Halle Reifsnyder.

100- Yard butterfly

Our next race is the 100 yard butterfly which looks like it’s going to be a competitive race. However, pulling away at the end and winning the race by three seconds is Amanda Schmitt followed by Emily Schalk.

100-Yard freestyle

Continuing the action with the 100 yard freestyle. Two Warriors and one Mustang swimmer stand out in this race. In the end the Mustang swimmer in Allison Leslie finishes out in front of Avery Ball and Anna Honcharuk.

100-Yard Backstroke

Sticking with 100 yards but flipping over for the backstroke. Both teams have swimmers in this race that tend to dominate this event every meet. Amanda Schmitt being one of them as she picks up her third first place finish of the night.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Wrapping up the meet with the breaststroke. Almost every race we’ve had tonight has been close and this one is no different. Coming down the final stretch Waubonsie’s Amehia Selmon pulls away from Kyra Henkle to pick up the race win.

Just like all of the close races we had in this meet the final score is much similar with Waubonsie Valley edging Metea Valley by a score of 98-88.

