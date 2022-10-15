Girls Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 10.11.22

Naperville North girls swimming take on Waubonsie Valley on Senior Night where the Huskies beat the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The girls swimming season is coming to a close as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors on Senior Night host the defending conference champions in the Naperville North Huskies.

100-Yard Individual Medley

We start off the action with the 100-yard individual medley and it’s Waubsonie Valley’s Bella Plude who wins the heat. The junior comes in with a time of 2:22.46 beating the next best time by a three-second margin.

50-Yard Freestyle

Up next is the 50-yard freestyle, which is started and finished in quick fashion by Naperville North’s Chloe Chen. She clocks in a time of 25.42 beating the runner-up by one-seventh of a second.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Fellow Huskie Mallika Putakham wins the 100-yard breaststroke as she finishes moments before Maddie Zito. Putakham records a 1:01.37 in the victory.

100-Yard Freestyle

Back to the sprint competitions we go as Chen continues to dominate by winning the 100-yard freestyle. She puts up a time of 1:41.08 and wins her second race of the meet.

100-Yard Backstroke

Our last race is the 100-yard backstroke featuring Plude, Chen, and Maddie Zito. The race comes down to the final leg as Plude comes out on top. However, the Huskies end up beating the Warriors by a score of 98 to 87.

