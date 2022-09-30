Girls Tennis Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 09.29.22

Naperville Central girls tennis takes on Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the Redhawks get the victory over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s time for some late season girls tennis as the Naperville Central Redhawks take on the Metea Valley Mustangs. Both teams looking to end the regular season strong with the postseason coming up.

One Singles

We start with one singles with Central’s Sofia Olaru going up against Metea’s Sangita Siva.

In the middle of a rally, Olaru lofts this shot high into the air and Siva is near the net for the forehand to secure the point for the Mustang.

Although, Olaru would dominate this match. She’s ready for the return from Siva and whips a powerful forehand that’s too quick for her opponent. Olaru takes it in two sets both at 6-0.

One Doubles

Next up, we have one doubles with Redhawks Giana Xiao and Mira Patel facing Mustangs Sarina Saleem and Sophia Cahue.

Saleem hits a high-arcing shot that Patel returns with a similar shot, but Cahue with a nice backhand that gets behind the Central pair.

Both teams going back and forth until eventually, Xiao smacks this shot for the point and that helps the Redhawk duo win the match in three sets.

Two Doubles

Lastly, we got two doubles with Central’s Ami Patel and Kira Yang taking on Alisha Arya and Harsha Gangasani.

As the teams trade shots, Metea tries to secure a point on a forehand shot and it pays off as Patel can’t return it.

However, it’s the Central duo that comes out on top as Yang lifts a shot that’s out of Metea’s reach. They win the match in two sets and the Redhawks get the victory 7-2 over the Mustangs.

