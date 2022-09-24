Girls Tennis Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 09.22.22

Neuqua Valley girls tennis plays its final home match of the season against Waubonsie Valley and the Wildcats win all seven varsity matchups. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the final home girls tennis match of the season for Neuqua Valley, playing host to Waubonsie Valley. The Wildcats one doubles team of Emily Chiou and Hannah Kestenberg enjoying the last time competing on the home court with fellow senior teammates Victoria Yin and Tanisha Aggarwal.

Two Doubles

Tayla Ertas and Sriya Kota from Waubonsie Valley are the opponents for Yin and Aggarwal in two doubles. Ertas with the serve from the right hand side of the court. She volleys with Yin before the return from the Wildcat catches the top of the net. Point goes to the Warriors.

Ertas serving once again in the opening set. We see some strong volleys back and forth, this time with Aggarwal involved. Ertas is able to get to each return so Aggarwal goes the other way but Kota sends it back. However, a nice spinning shot from Aggarwal forces the error and Neuqua takes the first set 6-1.

Ertas back on the serve in set two. Victoria Yin is ready and she catches her opponents off guard with a line drive straight down the line for the point. The Wildcats take the straight sets win 6-1, 6-2.

One Doubles

Now to one doubles where Anika Srinivasan and Sofia Parranto from Waubonsie face Kestenberg and Chiou for the blue and gold.

Kestenberg serves in the far court. Chiou lets the return from Srinivasan go through. Parranto then runs up and smashes the lob, as Chiou is forced to get out of the way as the point goes to WV.

But this Neuqua pair has continued to play better and better each week. Here we see Kestenberg make the first return before Chiou finishes it off down the middle. Neuqua sweeps the four doubles matches and take one doubles 6-2, 6-2.

Three Singles

Over to singles play. Waubonsie Valley features junior Avery Denius at three singles against Zara Khan from Neuqua Valley.

Let’s pickup midway through a very long rally between the two players in the second set. Khan already the winner of set one by a 6-2 score. Khan is playing near the back most of the point while Denius moves around the court. The Wildcat sophomore tries to drop one just over the net, but Denius hustles over and puts a great backhand right on the line for the point.

Khan serving now late in the set as the sun peeks through the clouds. Her second shot is a low liner that is too far out of reach for her WV opponent to make a return. Khan completes the two-set victory 6-2, 6-3.

One Singles

We finish the day at number one singles with Waubonsie Valley junior Isha Srinivasan against Neuqua freshman Sophia Chiou.

Srinivasan serves in the near court as the opponents volley back and forth near the back line. A forehand from the Warrior forces a high lob that does get over the net. However Srinivasan is able to get in position to tap the ball over for the point.

Later in the match, Chiou serving in the near court now. Everybody needs a little help once in a while and here we see the freshman get some assistance from a friendly bounce as her backhand clips the top of the net and drops over for the point. She goes on to win a competitive match 6-3, 6-3. Neuqua Valley wins all seven varsity matchups, despite tough challenges across the board.

