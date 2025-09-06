Glenbard North Football easily takes care of Benet Academy

Welcome back to fall football! Tonight’s matchup is the undefeated Benet Academy Redwings traveling to Carol Stream, taking on undefeated Glenbard North. This is the first time these teams have met since 2019, in the first round of the IHSA 7A playoffs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet’s Patrick Porcelli forces a sack before Joe Salvino runs to a 74-yard touchdown

Starting off and both teams’ defenses hold strong as we remain scoreless within the first 8 minutes of the contest. Benet’s Patrick Porcelli comes up with a massive sack on the third down while the Panthers are in the red zone, sparking momentum for the Redwings

Porcelli’s sack is the energy Benet needs as Joe Salvino powers through North’s defense, breaking multiple tackles for a 74-yard touchdown. The first of the night as Benet leads 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers look for some momentum and get it after a bobbled snap from the Redwings, and Kayden Smith comes up with the sack to give North some momentum.

North’s offense responds to Smith’s defensive energy, as quarterback Kyle Melody connects with William Cook Lesley for a big reception, setting up the Panther offense with the red zone nearby.

Donato Gatses accelerates through the Redwing defense, evening things up at seven with less than six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Glenbard North football shines throughout the remainder of the game for a 41-15 win over Benet

Third and long for Benet, Benjamin Clevenger attempts to scramble out, but he’s met by Lucas Kramer, forcing a Benet punt.

After the punt, the Panthers march down the field with an impressive run blocking from the offensive line. They open a hole for Angelo Gatses to burst through the Benet defense for another score as North holds their first lead of the night, 14-7, with less than two minutes remaining in the first half

The Redwings are forced to punt again after a quick three-and-out by the Panthers, but it’s Angelo Gatses on the return, and he takes it out left, faces off one-on-one with the punter and is gone as Glenbard North holds a dominant 20-7 lead at the half after a missed PAT.

On the second play to open the third quarter, North calls the game as Melody connects to a wide-open Zechariah Morris for the dagger touchdown. Benet was able to score with a late touchdown and a successful two-point conversion. The night ends as Glenbard North football cruises by Benet Academy 41-15. The Redwings host De La Salle next Friday.