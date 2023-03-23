Glenbard South boys volleyball spoils Benet Academy’s home opener with three-set victory

Glenbard South boys volleyball hangs on in third set to secure an early season road victory over Benet Academy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Boys volleyball has begun at Benet Academy as the Redwings open up their season at home against the Glenbard South Raiders.

Glenbard South finding success offensively

We skip ahead to the third set with both teams having won a game apiece. Mike Hines sets up Jack Wilharm and he spikes it to put the Raiders up 13-7.

Benet on the return and it’s Hines again this time setting it to Tristan Sounthala for the kill. They extend their lead to seven.

Redwings trying to hang in there as libero Ryan Mitra digs the serve, which leads to Aris Maurukas getting a chance at a spike and he converts on it. They still trail, though, 17-9.

Glenbard South continuing to stretch out the lead with Hines and Sounthala connecting once again for the kill. They lead by 10.

Benet Academy closing the gap

Benet not going away as Thomas Galbraith sets up Dominic Krzeczkowski for the powerful spike that bounces all the way to the stands. The lead is now 20-12 Raiders.

A few sequences later, the 6’7″ lefty tries the tip, but the visitors are ready for it. However, Ben Zima looks for the kill and Krzeczkowski blocks the attempt. The deficit is down to five.

The big fella isn’t done. After the Raiders do a great job keeping the play alive, he smashes this ball off another assist from Galbraith. That makes it 22-17 Glenbard South.

Raiders get it done

Despite the Benet rally, though, the Raiders are able to hang on as Mike Hines sets it to Zima for a nice tip. They go on to win the third set 25-20 and get their second victory of the season spoiling the Redwings’ season opener.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!