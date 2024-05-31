Glenbard West boys lacrosse beats Neuqua Valley in the IHSA State Semifinals

Neuqua Valley Boys Lacrosse is back in the IHSA State Semifinals for the third time in five years and hopes to make it to the program’s first State Championship. They take on Glenbard West, who’s lost just one game this year, and also beat the Wildcats back in April. The last time the Hilltoppers played in the State Series, they lost to Neuqua in the 2019 third-place game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Glenbard West boys lacrosse jumps out to an early first quarter lead

About two minutes in, Cooper Kinney fights inside for Glenbard West, dishing it off to Logan McDougal in front who cuts inside and scores one high.

About four minutes later, the Hilltoppers work the ball around the net, as Jack Moellering finds Kinney who does well to get around the defense before scoring. Glenbard West leads 2-0.

The Wildcats force a turnover, where Cary George picks up the loose ball. He sprints all the way towards the net, and beats the goalie for the score. The Blue and Gold are on the board, trailing 2-1 with four minutes left in the first.

The Hilltoppers now lead 4-1 in the final minute of the opening quarter. They show off more solid passing here, as Jack Davis gets the pass and quickly shoots one in for the score. Mollering picks up his fourth point, as Glenbard West leads 5-1.

Now trailing 7-1 halfway through the second, George picks up another loose ball and runs to the net again. He fakes a pass and takes it himself for the score.

Cary George keeping the Wildcats in it but Glenbard West’s offense keeps responding in the IHSA State Semifinals

George is behind the net for Wildcats, as he waits for someone to get open. Brady Elliot is there and he quickly releases one into the back of the net. Neuqua trails 9-4 at halftime, and George has been involved with every Wildcat goal.

Glenbard West is up a man early in the third quarter, and they set up on offense. McDougal gets open and riffles one right past the goalie. The Hilltoppers continue to hold a steady lead, now ahead 10-4.

A fight for possession is won by Wildcat defenseman Drew Tedrow, who has some open space in front of him. He slides it over to George who scores for the hat trick, Neuqua would trail 12-5 heading into the final quarter.

George fights behind the net for Neuqua and then surveys the field. He finds Jonah Frank who scores his 102nd goal of the season. Both George and Frank have scored over 100 goals this year, but Glenbard West still leads this one 12-6.

Glenbard West boys lacrosse moves on to IHSA State Championship

Into the fourth, McDougal and Moellering have been difficult to contain all day long. Sam Clark gets it out to McDougal and the Hilltopper scores again, finishing the night with a game-high five goals, and tying George with seven points. Moellering records six points.

Glenbard West goes on the beat Neuqua Valley 14-8 in the IHSA State Semifinals. They move on to the State Championship against Lake Forest who’s the only team to beat them this season. Neuqua will play St. Ignatius in the third-place game, who beat the Wildcats 16-5 in March.