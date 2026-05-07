Glenbard West tops Naperville North to win boys gymnastics sectional

Naperville North boys gymnastics travels to Glenbard West to compete in one of the four Illinois boys gymnastics sectionals. Multiple teams are ready to give it their all for a chance to compete at state. The top five finishers will advance to state with at-large qualifiers to be announced. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Starting on the Vault with Alex Realmuto for Naperville North. The Husky gets the ball rolling as he flips off the vault before sticking the landing with a backflip. Realmuto finishes the event with the top score for the Huskies with an 8.35.

Hinsdale Central’s Caleb Kang glides down the runway before executing a nice flip and finishing off with an 8.5, just outside of the top five. Kang finishes in third in the all-around as well.

Hilltoppers show strength in multiple events

Mason Prunty hits the runway for the Hilltoppers and flips his way to a top ten score of 8.4. Louie Diab from Glenbard West finishes with the top score of 9.6. Teammate John Mammoser takes third with a 9.20. Jae Newman from the Addison Trail/Willowbrook Co-Op is second with a 9.25.

Onto the parallel bars as Huskie senior Albert Rustandi holds himself above the bars before impressing the crowd by holding himself up with a handstand. Rustandi flips off the bars into a smooth landing and finishes with a 7.9 to crack the top ten.

Huskies hang tough with a good

Huskie junior Stas Kalabayda hangs high in the air before flipping the opposite direction to build momentum as he finishes off the impressive routine with the landing. The Huskie finishes with an 8.850, securing a sixth-place finish.

Glenbard West’s Patrick Guare holds himself steady in the air before swinging back and forth into another hold above the bars. The Hilltopper flips off the mat, sticking the landing for an 8.950, securing fourth place.

Louie Diab continues to shine for the Hilltoppers, swinging himself back and forth before finishing off his routine with the smooth landing for a 9.7, another first-place finish, just ahead of teammate John Mammoser.

Over to the horizontal bar as Naperville North’s Alex Realmuto scores well for the Huskies as he spins through his routine before flipping off the bar to earn a 7.450, tying for seventh with teammate Albert Rustandi.

Westmont’s Maxwell Hoover soars through his routine as he changes his grip before gaining momentum, then sticks the impressive landing for a 7.1. Hoover finished ninth at the bar while finishing in seventh in the all-around.

Moving to the floor event, Huskie Stas Kalabayda shows off his creativity as he spins off the ground before going into showing off his flexibility. Kalabayda goes on to score an 8.850, securing a top-five finish.

Louie Diab steals the show for Glenbard West

Glenbard West’s Louie Diab races down the mat before twisting mid-air, and attacking the other end of the mat using a handspring, flipping high into the air, and sticking the landing. Diab finishes with a 9.6, taking home another top score for the Hilltoppers.

Now over to the Pommel Horse as Albert Rustandi does a nice job moving around the handles while spinning. The senior spins off the bars and finishes his routine with a smooth landing, earning a 7.7 score, good enough for sixth in the event and sixth in the all-around.

Naperville North’s Stas Kalabayda looks to finish off the event strong for the Huskies as he works calmly through the handles before walking on his hands before flipping off for the dismount. Kalabayda finishes in second place with a 9.250, his best performance of the sectional

John Mammoser is the last on the horse for Glenbard West. Mammoser spins through his routine and spins off for the finish! The Hilltopper finishes with a 9.3, the top score of the event. Mammoser takes second in the all-around as well.

Stas Kalabayda finishes off the night strong on the Still Rings as the Huskie holds himself upside down before twisting off for a smooth dismount. After a 9.0, the junior finishes fourth in the all-around while finishing second on the rings behind Glenbard West’s Louie Diab, his fourth win of the night.

Host Glenbard West finishes at the top of the team sectional scores for the second straight year with 161.6 points. Naperville North finishes in second with 145.3 points as Kalabayda qualifies for state in the all-around. The Addison Trail/Willowbrook Co-Op finished in third with 133.8 points, with Jae Newman taking fifth in the all-around for the Co-Op.