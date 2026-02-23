Glenbrook North hockey tops Benet 3-1 in the Blackhawk Cup playoffs

The second round of the Blackhawk Cup playoffs brings us to Northbrook as Benet Academy continues its run back to state and is already off to a good start after an opening-round win over Neuqua Valley. The next matchup is against a familiar opponent in Glenbrook North. This is a replay of last season’s quarterfinals, where the Redwings stunned the Spartans in overtime. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Spartans are on the run early, but Theodore Gerothanas’s shot is off, though Jackson Sturner is in the right spot to get the miss and slots it in for the first goal of the game.

Goalies step in to keep it close

Glenbrook North is searching for another goal, but this time, Redwing goalie Joel Koehn makes the save to keep it 1-0.

The Redwings are on the run for their first potential score until Spartan goalie Logan Spiegel shuts the door with his glove.

In the second period, the score is still 1-0. Jake Semmelhack changes because he fires that puck through a sea of players and into the net. 2-0 Glenbrook North, a lead the Spartans take the lead into the third period.

The Redwings finally catch a break with Nico DiCosola targeting the left side of the net to get his squad on the board with a goal, trailing 2-1 with over sixteen minutes to play in the third.

Here they come again, hunting for the equalizer, but Spiegel steps up for another save.

Glenbrook North Hockey punches ticket to the next round

Late in the game, the Spartans kill the clock until Sturner sends a laser down the ice and hits the empty netter to clinch the game. Glenbrook North wins 3-1 and will move on to the elite eight, where the Spartans will face top-seeded St. Viator.

