Goals from Jaxon Stokes and Noah Radeke helps Naperville North boys soccer beat Neuqua Valley

It's a perfect evening for DVC soccer as the Neuqua Valley wildcats visit the Naperville North Huskies in boys soccer. The Huskies come into the match fresh off, winning the Best of the West tournament on Saturday against Naperville Central, while the Wildcats look to extend their undefeated start to the season.

Huskies gets off fast start, Neuqua Valley responds

The Huskies don’t take long to get on the board. Noah Radeke wins the ball in the Wildcat half and is through on goal, and he squares it to Jaxon Stokes for the easy tap-in to make it 1-0.

Neuqua is now on the attack after a foul in the box leading to a penalty—Drew Tedrow slots in the bottom corner to tie it up.

Yet, the Huskies responded less than a minute later. Hindo Allie pounces on the Wildcats and finds Noah Radeke, who finishes at the near post. Huskies regain the lead 2-1.

Huskies are looking for more. With the ball, Radeke takes a shot on the half-volley, but Nick Varrone makes the diving save.

Huskies extends their lead in the second half despite the Wildcats effort

Yet, Varrone isn’t the only player between the sticks. Neuqua’s Dominic Landato rolls off a defender to get through on goal, but Jack Bouska pushes it away to keep the Huskies lead into halftime.

In the second half, North starts on the front foot. The ball falls nicely to Noah Radeke, who connects with Stokes again, striking the ball into the side netting to make it 3-1.

Naperville North boys soccer seals victory with goals galore

Huskies again find themselves in the attacking final third, this time with a free kick. Juan Hernandez steps up and hits the sweet spot, curling the ball around the wall and past the keeper, rippling the back of the net. Hernandez makes it 4-1 Huskies.

Huskies seal the victory as Radeke finds himself in scoring position; he goes around the keeper and scores his second goal of the game.

Ultimately, Naperville North wins the conference matchup against Neuqua Valley 5-1.

