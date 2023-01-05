Grappling Huskies start the new year blanking Metea Valley

With 2022 in the rear view mirror Naperville North and Metea Valley are hoping for a fresh start in the new year. Both teams come into the contest with combined conference records of 1-5. North’s lone win in the DVC came in early against Neuqua Valley.

Clayton Champion wrestles a close one with Juan Arroyo

Starting at the 138 where Mustang Juan Arroyo gets a takedown on north’s Clayton Champion. He tries for another two points but Champion defends it at the last second and reverses his way to a narrow win.

To 160 with Connor Norton and Noah Herscher trading some points after missed pin opportunities. Lots of scoring in this wild match but Herscher finds a way to escape the battle.

Huskies shut the door with pins

At 170 pounds North’s Nick O’Blanzy gets Francisco Cannone on the mat and that’s all he needed. O’Blanzy gets his opponent on his back for the win.

Final match at 195, and it’s capped off with a Steve Harvey pin on Zuhair Baig. Huskies begin the new year with a shutout win.

Looking Ahead

With a win Naperville North is now 2-2 in the DVC and will take on Round Lake in a non conference clash on January 6th. The Mustangs have some work to do after falling to 0-4 in the DVC. Metea will a day to relax before wrestling in the Geneva Newbill Invitational. However after that they will wrap up the regular season conference slate against powerhouse Naperville Central.

