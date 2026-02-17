Harlem takes home another girls bowling sectional championship

State powerhouse Harlem welcomes competitors from across Northern Illinois for the girls bowling sectional. Mya Moore and Shannon Lynch from The Metea Valley Mustangs are out on the lanes to compete individually against this highly stacked bracket, along with Waubonsie Valley bowlers Sam Skurka and Emerson Schwartz. The Valley’s have their work cut out for them as they look for one of the five individual spots at next week’s state meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Local bowlers impress on the lanes

Mya Moore comes out of the gate focused and driven as she sends a strike down the lane for a great start to her first game in the afternoon session

Shannon Lynch follows suit with a strike of her own as she keeps up the pace at the top of game number four.

Oswego East brings out a promising lead with a terrific performance all around from bowlers like Maya and Bella Santeliz, Leah Andrews, Bethany Norman, and Leah Andrews. The Wolves move into second place and are heading to state as a team.

Emerson Schwartz from Waubonsie Valley leaves two pins on her first attempt and is able to hit the spare on her second as she performs well in her first sectional appearance.

Sam Skurka performs a well-executed strike as she gets her afternoon started strong alongside her Warrior teammate

Sycamore is also moving on to state as a team with a third-place finish behind Katarina Weigel, Briann Perkins, and Kaitlynn Doerner.

Mya Moore just misses a spot at state

Mya Moore continues to dominate her lane and puts up a phenomenal effort as she sends in yet another strike in her second game and continues her growing pin count for the day as she is in the hunt for the final state individual spot.

Moore puts away yet another strike in game six, but unfortunately, her total of 1223 is good enough to finish in the top ten overall, but lands 34 pins shy of a state qualifying spot, held by Alondra Gonzales from Rockford East. A tough break for the talented Mustang senior, as her six-game series would be good enough to qualify in every other sectional in the state.

Alison Roberts from Harlem tosses in another strike and goes on to be the top overall bowler of the day with a total pinfall of 1339 and an average of 223. Harlem also gets big days from Ashlin Teves, Alexis Born, and Sara Wilson.

Shannon Lynch puts in a great performance to wrap up her junior season, also bringing in a total pinfall of 1029 and an average score of 171.

Sam Skurka puts up a good fight as well and pours in a total pinfall of 1046, and her six-game average settles at 174.

Harlem takes home another sectional title

After such an intense and well-fought day of competition, Rockton Hononegah takes the fourth-place state spot. Sycamore places 3rd overall, Oswego East lands in 2nd overall for the day, leaving Harlem as the top team of the sectional, putting in a total of 6199 pins, giving the host school the sectional plaque, and moving on to the state tournament next weekend.