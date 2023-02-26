Hinsdale Central boys swimming comfortably wins 2023 IHSA State meet

Hinsdale Central boys swimming wins five races and breaks records to take home the IHSA State title at FMC Natatorium. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the 2023 boys IHSA state swimming meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. All six of our area schools are in attendance and are looking to find themselves on the podium. Waubonsie Valley is coming off its first sectional championship since 1996.

Hinsdale Central breaks state meet record

And here we go starting in the 200-yard medley relay with Naperville Central, Waubonsie, and Naperville North. The Huskies finish in seventh while Waubonsie and Central are just ahead in sixth and fifth, respectively. But it’s Hinsdale Central who blows past everyone, and they secure the IHSA state meet record of 1:29.40.

Jaeddan Gamilla putting in work

Moving onto the 200-yard individual medley where Mustang Jaeddan Gamilla, Warrior Keian Lam, and Redhawk Alex Lakin are competing. Gamilla finishes officially in seventh place, but actually records the third fastest time. Lam ends in ninth and Lakin places 11th.

Wang and Goettsch going head-to-head

The 50-yard freestyle sees a crosstown rivalry between North’s Jonathan Wang and Central’s Max Goettsch. Wang gets the advantage and secures ninth place. Goettsch places 11th. Highland Park’s Kevin Obochi gets first in the A heat.

Camden Taylor impressing in the water

Now in the 100-yard freestyle, Benet Academy senior Jack Larson looking to impress for the Redwings. Larson’s time of 46.24 is good enough for ninth place while Rockford East’s Camden Taylor leaves no doubt in the pool. Taylor gets the state meet record of 43.72.

Alex Parkinson takes first in 500 freestyle

Alex Parkinson of Neuqua Valley is looking for a good result after setting Neuqua’s 500-yard free school record in the prelims. Parkinson, in lane five, gets off to an early lead and he never looks back. The Wildcat who got third in sectionals wins state! He finishes just .04 seconds ahead of Charlie Tracy of St. Ignatius.

Hinsdale Central continues making history

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Redhawks and Redwings are ready to go. Central’s team finishes in 6th and the Benet group of Jacob Yuknis, Jack Larson, Jack Hansen, and Brendan Smith gets in at 11th place. Once again, though, Hinsdale Central is breaking records. Their time of 1:21.26 breaks the state meet record set by Glenview in 2009. They’re calling this meet over with a couple of races to go.

Red Devils put finishing touches on state title

We wrap it up in the 100-yard breaststroke where multiple local swimmers do well. Ethan Huynh of Waubonsie places seventh. North’s Jonathan Wang ends the season with a fourth place finish and in front of him are Jaeddan Gamilla and Alex Lakin. Gamilla gets the third place spot while Lakin finishes in second place, just .3 seconds behind Joshua Bey of Hinsdale Central. The Red Devils win this race on top of four others and secure the IHSA state championship. Naperville Central ends the day in sixth while Waubonsie Valley finishes in 10th.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!